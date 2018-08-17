 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Japanese Robatayaki Etaru Launches Bottomless Rosé BrunchEXPAND
Courtesy of Etaru

Japanese Robatayaki Etaru Launches Bottomless Rosé Brunch

Clarissa Buch | August 17, 2018 | 9:00am
AA

Zuma's legendary bottomless brunch is coming to Fort Lauderdale.

The upscale Japanese robatayaki Etaru, which is owned by Zuma's Rainer Becker and Arjun Waney, will launch a weekly rosé brunch on Las Olas this Sunday, August 19.

Priced at $55 per person, Etaru's brunch, which has been well received at its sister restaurant in Hallandale Beach, includes a generous raw bar spread and a selection of robata dishes, followed by a choice of a main course, a colorful dessert platter for the table, and bottomless pours of Whispering Angel. For an additional $20, upgrade to Louis Roederer NV champagne.

Related Stories

Food highlights include an assortment of sashimi and hand-rolled maki; spinach and grilled greens salad with chili and lime; and white miso soup with scallions.

In addition to selecting items from the buffet, customers can choose a main course, which is made-to-order and served tableside. Options include grilled skirt steak with wasabi chimichurri; salmon teriyaki with sansho salt and garlic; spicy tobanjan-glazed pork ribs; and prawns with sweet potato and asparagus tempura.

For an added $15, opt for lamb cutlets showered in Korean spices, black cod with yuzu miso, or a prime beef filet in a wasabi ponzu sauce. Japanese Wagyu beef is available for an extra $30.

Dessert platters vary week-to-week but tend to include a mixture of fresh fruits, sorbets, and house-made pastries.

Etaru Las Olas. 500 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-477-8069; etarurestaurant.us. Brunch Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >