Dasher & Crank and Yoko Matcha Offer CBD Treats

Thursday, August 8, Dasher & Crank and Yoko Matcha will celebrate National CDB Day with the release of limited-edition CBD-infused desserts.

The Wynwood ice cream shop will debut three new ice cream flavors infused with CBD, short for cannabidiol, a chemical compound in marijuana. They include the Mary Jane Brownie, made with a CBD dark chocolate base with peanut butter molasses swirl, candied hemp seeds, and brownie chunks; the low-dairy Girl Scout Cookie, made with a CBD coconut base with Girl Scout Samoas cookie chunks and a fudge ripple; and the Pineapple Express, a CBD smoked pineapple sherbet. Each serving costs $7.50 and will be available while supplies last, which owner Daniel Levine estimates to be a week or two depending on demand.

"After learning about CBD, I found that ice cream is a great method to consume it as the active ingredient is fat-soluble," Levine says. "And from my own research, using ice cream or matcha as a delivery system for CBD enhances the experience. It gives you a sugar and caffeine kick as you enter a calmer and more focused state."

Beginning at 10 a.m., other treats available will include CBD-infused brownies and CBD-infused matcha drinks, made by Yoko Matcha. All CBD used during the promotion will be sourced from Fort Lauderdale-based Green Point Research.

"After I met the researchers at Green Point, and they showed me their process and science behind their products, I quickly became a believer in the calming powers of CBD," Levine says. "A little CBD really helps me relax at the end of a long day."

Earlier this summer, Yoko Matcha, Miami's first specialty matcha café, found a new home inside Dasher & Crank. Yoko's founder, Chié Dambara, took charge of the ice cream shop's café bar, serving a variety of matcha-based drinks and snacks after her residency at the Wynwood Yard came to a close.

Dasher and Crank and Yoko Matcha aren't the first to jump into the CBD game with infused food and drink. From coffee and cocktails to cookies and ice cream, spots such as Circle House Coffee, Plant Miami, and 27 Restaurant & Bar offer their own line-ups of CBD items.

Dasher & Crank. 2211 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-213-1569; dasherandcrank.com.