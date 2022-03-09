Crackers Southern Dining Launches All-Day, Every Day Brunch

Earlier this month, Crackers Southern Dining co-owners Sef Gonzalez and Nedal Ahmad decided to give Miami what it truly wants: an all-day brunch, every day.
The Miami Springs restaurant, which opened in 2012, is one of the area's breakfast and lunch bastions. In late 2021, Gonzalez, founder of the Burger Beast food blog, paired with Pincho cofounder Ahmad — alongside Night Owl Cookie Co.'s Andrew Gonzalez and Nizar Ahmad (Nedal's brother) — to take over the Miami Springs institution.
Their goal has been to offer an affordable take on their idea of Southern comfort favorites — dishes like shrimp and grits and chicken-fried chicken — in a relaxed, no-frills atmosphere. With a thatched-roof tiki hut covering the restaurant's expansive outdoor patio, the restaurant exudes a family-friendly vibe.
The best part of Crackers, though, is its all-day brunch menu,
"The all-day brunch is what we didn't know we needed," Nedal Ahmad tells New Times. "This restaurant has a very loyal following, so making changes has been a slow process. Now, we're getting to what we envisioned, and what better way to celebrate our great outdoor seating area than with brunch — any day or time of the week?"
Now, diners can find Crackers' most popular breakfast items available from open to close under the "Brunch All Day" section of the menu. That includes the previously special-only chicken and waffles ($18), breaded and fried chicken tenders topped with candied bacon and slathered in hot honey.
Or try the "Whole Hog" ($17), a two-egg platter served with a short stack of hotcakes or French toast and sausage or bacon; or a bowl of shrimp and grits ($19).
The all-day brunch is available Monday through Friday, but that doesn't mean it's not worth visiting Crackers for their traditional weekend-only brunch menu, adds Ahmad. The weekend brunch menu offers a number of rotating specials and dishes you can only order on a Saturday or Sunday — favorites like brisket hash and fried chicken eggs Benedict. (Weekend brunch service ends at 2:30 p.m., at which time the all-day brunch menu kicks in.)
Not into brunch? The new Friday fish fry with live music brings an entirely different vibe to the restaurant, says Gonzalez. Served from 6 to 8 p.m., the special features beer-battered snapper — although grouper and mahi have been known to make an appearance when available — served with hush puppies and coleslaw for $17 per person.
Crackers Southern Dining. 78 Canal St., Miami Springs; 786-536-9954; eatatcrackers.com.