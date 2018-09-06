Everything at Coral Gables' Fixpresso Coffee Shop Costs $2

At the new Fixpresso in Coral Gables, everything — including cold-brew coffee, espresso drinks, and cinnamon buns — costs $2. Located in the space formerly occupied by Starbucks on the corner of Ponce de Leon Boulevard and Miracle Mile, Fixpresso is the first of its kind.

Owner Scott Deutsch, who spent most of his career in the clothing manufacturing industry before launching Fixpresso, opened the store this past August. The idea is to give patrons a typical coffee-shop experience without the $5 iced coffee.

"I've never been in food and beverage, but I realized there was a void," he says. "It's about creating something affordable, whether you're homeless or the CEO of a billion-dollar business."