Everything at Coral Gables' Fixpresso Coffee Shop Costs $2EXPAND
Courtesy of Fixpresso

Everything at Coral Gables' Fixpresso Coffee Shop Costs $2

Clarissa Buch | September 6, 2018 | 9:00am
At the new Fixpresso in Coral Gables, everything — including cold-brew coffee, espresso drinks, and cinnamon buns — costs $2. Located in the space formerly occupied by Starbucks on the corner of Ponce de Leon Boulevard and Miracle Mile, Fixpresso is the first of its kind.

Owner Scott Deutsch, who spent most of his career in the clothing manufacturing industry before launching Fixpresso, opened the store this past August. The idea is to give patrons a typical coffee-shop experience without the $5 iced coffee.  

"I've never been in food and beverage, but I realized there was a void," he says. "It's about creating something affordable, whether you're homeless or the CEO of a billion-dollar business."

The focal point of the space is a hand-built metal train car, which houses a walk-up counter, a few coffeemakers, and clear cases filled with prepared sandwiches and pastries. Coffee is brewed from Lavazza products, and baked goods range from butter and chocolate croissants to blueberry muffins, banana bread, and breakfast sandwiches.

"I wanted to put something in the store that's shocking," Deutsch says of the train car, "something you can see from a block or two away that you'd never expect to see. Plus, when people see the huge $2 sign, they become so intrigued that they have to come in."

Fixpresso — whose motto is "Great coffee, fixed price" — also churns out slushie-like frozen coffee imported from Europe. "About 25 percent of our entire business is the iced frozen coffee," he says.

Deutsch wants to saturate the South Florida market with multiple Fixpresso locations and franchise the concept to other states. He plans to open additional stores within the next year but isn't ready to reveal locations.

"I definitely wanted to create a business model that can be franchised to those who are looking to become an entrepreneur," he says. "But above anything, it's about supplying an affordable and memorable experience to anyone who walks in."

Fixpresso. 200 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-646-1113; fixpresso.co. Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

