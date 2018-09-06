Everything at Coral Gables' Fixpresso Coffee Shop Costs $2

At the new Fixpresso in Coral Gables, everything — including cold-brew coffee, espresso drinks, and cinnamon buns — costs $2. Located in the space formerly occupied by Starbucks on the corner of Ponce de Leon Boulevard and Miracle Mile, Fixpresso is the first of its kind.
Owner Scott Deutsch, who spent most of his career in the clothing manufacturing industry before launching Fixpresso, opened the store this past August. The idea is to give patrons a typical coffee-shop experience without the $5 iced coffee.
"I've never been in food and beverage, but I realized there was a void," he says. "It's about creating something affordable, whether you're homeless or the CEO of a billion-dollar business."
The focal point of the space is a hand-built metal train car, which houses a walk-up counter, a few coffeemakers, and clear cases filled with prepared sandwiches and pastries. Coffee is brewed from Lavazza products, and baked goods range from butter and chocolate croissants to blueberry muffins, banana bread, and breakfast sandwiches.
"I wanted to put something in the store that's shocking," Deutsch says of the train car, "something you can see from a block or two
Deutsch wants to saturate the South Florida market with multiple Fixpresso locations and franchise the concept to other states. He plans to open additional stores within the next year but isn't ready to reveal locations.
"I definitely wanted to create a business model that can be franchised to those who are looking to become an entrepreneur," he says. "But above anything, it's about supplying an affordable and memorable experience to anyone who walks in."
