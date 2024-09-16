Coconut Grove Restaurants Make Historic Commitment to Sustainability

This steadfast and unwavering commitment to sustainability has earned both restaurants a Michelin Green Star — the only restaurants in the state of Florida to receive this honor. Los Félix also achieved its Michelin Star for the third consecutive year, making it one of only 12 restaurants in the United States to have both a Michelin Star and a Michelin Green Star. The Michelin Green Star is awarded every year to restaurants that uphold outstanding sustainable and eco-friendly culinary practices, including reducing waste throughout the supply chain and working directly with like-minded suppliers and vendors. Many of these restaurants also collaborate with farmers and growers who practice regenerative farming, ensuring they use the freshest and most seasonal ingredients.
And Krüs Kitchen and Los Félix do just that.
Although these accomplishments are tremendous, these restaurants are quaint, inviting, and meticulous, with each ingredient and detail carefully shining in a way that is unpretentious and grounded — characteristics that are usually hard to find in Miami.
With Los Félix turning three and Krüs Kitchen turning four along Main Highway in the charming heart of Coconut Grove, cofounder Josh Hackler of Grassfed Culture Hospitality and Executive Chef Sebastian Vargas spoke to New Times to reflect on the last few years, from pandemic beginnings to their latest achievements.
The Pandemic Years and Takeout Origins of a Sustainable PioneerKrüs Kitchen opened at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as a takeout-only restaurant serving sandwiches and healthy bowls in the heart of Coconut Grove.
"We were sort of scouting Miami and starting Grassfed Culture, and with our first restaurant, there was no other neighborhood that I wanted to be in," Hackler tells New Times. "I love the history of the Grove. It's a historic neighborhood. A lot of families have international backgrounds here, so it's really internationally cultured. Also, this sort of downtown vibe offset from a huge metropolis city like Miami is kind of magical."
Soon, as the pandemic wore off, the restaurant slowly evolved into the intimate and seasonal restaurant it is today. Then, its sister restaurant, Los Félix, came into the picture. While the restaurants have different concepts, both have sustainability at their core.
Sustainability is at the Core of Grassfed Culture HospitalitySustainability is a term that can easily be tossed around; however, Vargas and Hackler are very serious and intentional about how they can apply this concept in their restaurants.
"I think sustainability for us is really sort of at the core of what we do," says Hackler. "In terms of how we make decisions, how we think about the products that we're putting into the menu, the food that we're serving, the oils and the fats that we're using, and our waste — like the glass bottles that are being recycled and replenished in South Florida beaches. It's also how we're thinking about giving back to the community — supporting the community in terms of the farmers we work with and the fishermen we work with."
Vargas complements this argument with how their efforts not only make the restaurant better but can also affect the world. This is why when choosing providers, not only do they choose local ones, but they also look at how the practices of others are sustainably impacting their surroundings. Being local isn't enough.
"We're all very much aware of how climate change can affect our agriculture, our oceans, our mountains — our everything," says Vargas. "I think sustainability, for me, is how we individually are putting our little grain of rice into the bigger picture. It's not just about supporting organic farms — you have to think about a little more than that. Truly, you're supporting their practices and lifestyles to create an ecosystem. For instance, Tiny Farm is in the middle of Homestead, and it's creating a little ecosystem for better air quality for the wildlife that is so vital for all of us. I'm not just supporting the local fisherman because he's getting local fish, but I'm supporting the fact that he's not dragging huge nets throughout the coast of Florida and the Florida Keys or destroying coral reefs — instead, they're taking care of the ecosystem of the ocean."
Notable partners of both restaurants include Tiny Farm, Gratitude Farms, Natoora, and a micro local farmer who plants a few herbs in his backyard around the corner of the restaurants — we're not even kidding.
"A couple of years back, he just knocked on our doors," Vargas recalls warmly. "He is just doing it all out of his backyard, and we've developed fun little herbs and things to finish off dishes because he is doing it right with so much care and intention, using great seeds and soils."
Other sustainable efforts include the complete elimination of seed oils while working with companies like Zero Acre Farms and sourcing raw dairy from Amish family farms in Pennsylvania.
"That is a long-term sustainability effort, Hackler says in regards to the raw dairy. "People care — it's not just a health food trend anymore," says Hackler. "How can we incorporate those things into the way that restaurants actually intentionally buy things and buy their ingredients? At the end of the day, they have a massive responsibility of feeding people. A great resource is Seed Oil Scout; the app is super fun, straight-up, and blue verified."
(Of course, both Krüs Kitchen and Los Félix pass with flying colors on the app, by the way.)
By Staying True to Its Ethos, the Restaurants Have Cultivated SuccessWhile the restaurants are highly rated and have collected respectable accolades from the Michelin Guide, its approach remains comfortable. Perhaps that's exactly why it works so well in the community.
"None of this is done for accolades," says Vargas. "None of this is done to make our reservations harder or to make it impossible to come. We are here, everything is done out of love, the coherency of our thoughts and way of life, and bridging that into our concepts."
The latest menu venture for Krüs includes more seasonal changes. Vargas recommends the crudo made with red oxalis granita, beetroot ponzu, avocado, and lemongrass oil. "It's a fun play on temperatures, and it's a fun play on presentation," he explains. "It's an awesome interpretation of what is local and what is seasonal at the moment."
Hackler's favorite dish on the menu at Krüs is the grilled scallops served with English peas, pickled green almond, egg yolk emulsion, and hazelnut. Other highlights include the tagliatelle made with grass-fed oxtail, Meyer lemon, and smoked beef heart; the day's catch with a one-week mushroom bearnaise and grilled mushroom ragu; and the smoked coconut rice with a creamy saffron custard, grilled colossal crab, and trout roe.
Along with the menu, Krüs' space and atmosphere make for the perfect date-night gem.
"I've seen some double dates go great here," says Hackler about Krüs. "I love the double date dynamic. The restaurant, the menus, the style — it's really made for sharing. You know, the idea that you can get a lot of things amongst a group of four to share. It's just an awesome place to really dive into the natural wine list, cocktail list, and the menu for a double date or to bring a first date."
Sustainability is sexy, by the way.
Krüs Kitchen. 3413 Main Hwy., Miami; 786-518-3998; kruskitchen.com. Los Félix. 3413 Main Hwy., Miami; 786- 391-1598; losfelixmiami.com.