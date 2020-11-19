Chick-fil-A Is Bound for Hialeah — and Then Some

Miami Chick-fil-A sandwich lovers, rejoice. A new restaurant may soon be opening near you.

The Atlanta-based company recently announced it will open seven new locations across the tri-county area by mid-2021, part of Chick-fil-A's ongoing expansion in South Florida.

Out of the seven new restaurants coming to South Florida, four will be located in Miami-Dade including the franchise's first location in Hialeah at 1600 W. 49th St. Additional locations include Kendall, Miami Beach, and River Landing as well as Davie in Broward County and Boca Raton and Boynton Beach in Palm Beach County.

"From our signature Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich to our waffle fries, salads, and milkshakes, we see incomparable support for Chick-fil-A in Florida, and we are excited to increase service with these new locations,” says Darnall Bailey, Chik-fil-A's real estate senior representative. "Floridians continue to seek and enjoy our food at affordable prices, and we are thrilled to open new spaces to meet the demand."

Even if there's no Chick-fil-A planned for your neighborhood quite yet, Bailey says the company expects to continue growing its footprint across the region for years to come with a focus on the greater Miami area.

The Hialeah and Boca Raton restaurants will be the first to open later this year with projected launch dates slated for December. The Boynton Beach, Davie, Kendall, Miami Beach, and River Landing restaurants will follow and are expected to open within the first half of 2021, confirmed Bailey.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

For Chick-fil-A franchise operator Cynthia Bowles, owner of the first Chick-fil-A Hialeah restaurant, the franchise's ongoing growth is a positive move for the South Florida community. Bowles is one of many South Florida franchise operators who lives and works in the community where her restaurants are located and is highly involved in their day-to-day operations.

Like many South Florida Chick-fil-As, Bowles' restaurants create dozens of jobs. Altogether, the seven new restaurants are projected to create more than 700 full- and part-time area jobs.

Still more help by supporting local charities, as well as sponsoring the annual Special Olympics in South Florida, donating food and providing volunteer support. Since opening its first location in Miami-Dade County in 2008, Chick-fil-A has donated nearly 2,700 pounds of food through Shared Table and has awarded $132,500 in college scholarships to 65 store team members in the county.

"We’re thrilled to be growing our presence in a community that has so much to offer," Bowles says.