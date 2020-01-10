 


  MVN

  Herban Planet
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Trade in your old CBD.
Trade in your old CBD.
Photo courtesy of Charlotte's Web

Charlotte's Web Pop-Up Wants to Trade for Your Low-Quality CBD

Laine Doss | January 10, 2020 | 1:00pm
AA

A CBD pop-up has opened in Wynwood that allows you to trade that generic CBD oil you bought at a gas station for a bottle of the "good" stuff.

The Charlotte's Web pop-up allows you to learn more about CBD and purchase various Charlotte's Web products, including oils, gummies, balms, creams, and a line of pet products ($15 to $275). In addition, the shop sells Trust the Earth swag, including artwork by Studio Number One, founded by Shepard Fairey.

The pop-up also offers an educational component that teaches about responsible hemp farming and what to look for when shopping for CBD. The FDA issues stern warnings on its website about companies producing CBD using unsafe manufacturing practices

Charlotte's Web CBD is made from proprietary hemp developed by the Stanley Brothers, a team of seven brothers from Colorado. The company, which completed a public offering in Canada in December 2019, developed its own variety of hemp to provide health benefits without psychoactive properties. The company is named for Charlotte Figi, a girl who experienced a reduction in the number of epileptic seizures after her first dose of medical marijuana, as chronicled in the 2013 documentary Weed

The company is so convinced its CBD is superior to others that it's allowing people to trade their CBD products for a bottle of Charlotte's Web CBD oil at the pop-up now through February 1. 

Simply bring in a bottle of CBD you're not sure about. A representative will explain the benefits of Charlotte's Web products and then replace your suspect purchase with a free bottle of the company's full-spectrum hemp extract containing CBD.

The pop-up runs through March 31, and the company will announce a special Super Bowl activation soon. Come to think of it, Miamians will need a little CBD chill after hundreds of thousands of tourists jam I-95 during game week.

Charlotte's Web Pop-Up. 219 NW 23rd St., Miami; charlottesweb.com.  Daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

