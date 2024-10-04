Celia's Opens in Wynwood with Wagyu Smash Burgers and Fries

We saw Cowy Burger open in Wynwood, and then the news that Smash Bros would bring its seed oil-free smash burgers to Wynwood. What's next? This burger spot aims to be different.
The teams behind Miami favorites Dantes HiFi and Coyo Taco have just opened Celia's, a smash burger spot in Wynwood with juicy and cheesy smash burgers that look irresistible.
The new burger joint is the collective vision of Arturo Nuñez of Dante's and Sven Vogtland and Alan Drummond of Coyo, who wanted to bring the perfect smash burger to Miami but in a community-centered eatery.
Made With Love for the NeighborhoodCelia's is named after cofounder Nuñez's aunt, which is why "made with love" is their motto. The team put all their attention and love into crafting the best smash burger, which is why guests will only find one option on the menu.
"Celia's isn't just about burgers," Nuñez tells New Times. "It's about honoring the heart of Miami through food, music, and community. We named it after my beloved aunt Celia, who embodied the warmth and spirit of family gatherings. Our vision is to create a space where the rhythm of vinyl records meets the sizzle of smash burgers, where neighbors become friends, and where every bite tells a story of our city's vibrant culture. At Celia's, we're not just feeding people; we're nurturing souls and celebrating Miami, one burger at a time."
The Celia's burger is made with a 50/50 blend of Wagyu and Certified Angus Beef and is served with American cheese, housemade pickles infused with mustard seed, butter-cooked onions, and Celia's signature sauce.
For non-meat eaters, the burger joint has created a secret menu featuring a specialty grilled cheese as an alternative to the burger. As a side, the Amsterdam-style frites are double-fried and served in a cone with a selection of dipping sauces, including the signature Celia's sauce.
Wynwood is just the beginning for the team. The cofounders already have plans for additional locations in Miami and beyond for Celia's to become a favorite in the city's food scene.
Celia's. 2618 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; @CeliasMiami. Open from noon to late.