Miami Pop-Up Cowy Burger Opens First Location in Wynwood

It's been a really gouda week for burger fans in Miami.
Not only has Apocalypse BBQ just launched an insane burger pop-up called Lala's, but Cowy Burger, an award-winning burger pop-up, has finally opened its first permanent spot in Miami.
One of Miami's favorite smash burger pop-ups has officially opened a location in Wynwood. Cowy Burger has opened at 223 NW 23rd St., at the former Osmio Lounge location, so there is no more waiting for the weekend pop-up to arise. The burger joint is now open every day from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
2024 South Beach Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash and a highlight in New Times' 10 best burgers in Miami list.
The menu offers eight signature burgers. A must-try is the award-winning "Cowy Burger" made up of an Angus beef smash patty, American cheese, bacon jam, grilled onions, and "Secret Cowy Sauce" (mayo and herbs). Other popular choices include the "Craver" made with provolone and the signature bacon jam, the "Cabrito" with goat cheese and Spanish chorizo, and the "Chicken Chaser" made with a friend chicken tight and white American cheese.
The pop-up at 12 Street Beer + Pizza will continue every Friday starting at 5 p.m. in Doral for those who can't make the trek to Wynwood.
Cowy Burger. 223 NW 23rd St., Miami; cowyburger.com. Open every day from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.