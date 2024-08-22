 Miami Pop-Up Cowy Burger Opens First Location in Wynwood | Miami New Times
Miami Pop-Up Cowy Burger Opens First Location in Wynwood

Miami smash burger pop-up Cowy Burger has opened in Wynwood with its juicy burgers and signature bacon jam.
August 22, 2024
Cowy Burger has grown popular for its bacon jam and delicious smash burgers.
Cowy Burger has grown popular for its bacon jam and delicious smash burgers. Cowy Burger photo

It's been a really gouda week for burger fans in Miami.

Not only has Apocalypse BBQ just launched an insane burger pop-up called Lala's, but Cowy Burger, an award-winning burger pop-up, has finally opened its first permanent spot in Miami.

One of Miami's favorite smash burger pop-ups has officially opened a location in Wynwood. Cowy Burger has opened at 223 NW 23rd St., at the former Osmio Lounge location, so there is no more waiting for the weekend pop-up to arise. The burger joint is now open every day from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
click to enlarge storefront
Cowy Burger has officially opened in Wynwood with its popular smash burgers.
Cowy Burger photo
Cowy Burger started as a weekend pop-up around town before finding a fixed pop-up spot at 12 Street Beer + Pizza in Doral every Friday and at J. Wakefield Beer in Wynwood every Saturday and Sunday. Cowy quickly made a name for itself in Miami's burger scene, earning attention from locals and collecting awards left and right including judge's choice winner for the 2024 South Beach Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash and a highlight in New Times' 10 best burgers in Miami list.

The menu offers eight signature burgers. A must-try is the award-winning "Cowy Burger" made up of an Angus beef smash patty, American cheese, bacon jam, grilled onions, and "Secret Cowy Sauce" (mayo and herbs). Other popular choices include the "Craver" made with provolone and the signature bacon jam, the "Cabrito" with goat cheese and Spanish chorizo, and the "Chicken Chaser" made with a friend chicken tight and white American cheese.
click to enlarge a cheeseburger with toppings
The "Cabrito" burger from Cowy Burger is one of the most popular burgers on the menu in Wynwood.
Cowy Burger photo
Pair these smash burgers with a choice between waffle fries, bacon cheese fries, truffle fries, or sweet potato fries. The menu also offers a few starters like waffle nachos, tequeños, and croquetas.

The pop-up at 12 Street Beer + Pizza will continue every Friday starting at 5 p.m. in Doral for those who can't make the trek to Wynwood.

Cowy Burger. 223 NW 23rd St., Miami; cowyburger.com. Open every day from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times.
Contact: Rachel Costa
