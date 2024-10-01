Miami's First Seed Oil-Free Smash Burger Spot to Open in Edgewater

Is there such a thing as a healthier smash burger? Childhood friends Jahan Saffari, Tim Heravi, Regis Jayse, and David Isaias would say, "Yes!"
The group of friends is opening a new smash burger joint called Smash Bros in Edgewater, which is set to open on Friday, October 11, serving the traditional smash burger made with healthier ingredients. To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 guests at Smash Bros will enjoy a complimentary signature "OG Smash Burger" starting at 11 a.m.
Like so many burger fans, Smash Bros started with a smash burger obsession. However, when the childhood friends searched for a cleaner alternative, they came up empty-handed. The solution was to create their own burger joint serving delicious smash burgers with bold flavors and good prices but with healthier ingredients.
“Unlike most burger joints, we're committed to using 100% grass-fed beef, free of GMOs, mRNA, and hormones, ensuring every bite is as pure as it is delicious,” says Heravi, who has been in the restaurant industry for the past decade
and helped create the wholesome and all-natural dishes behind the menu. “We've created a truly healthier, guilt-free way to indulge in your favorite comfort food. This isn't just another burger, it’s a better way to enjoy what you love.”
Grass-fed beef can be the better alternative to heart health because it is richer in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants compared to grain-fed beef. The never-frozen, grass-fed beef patties will be smashed on a hot griddle and cooked to a perfect, crisp exterior and juicy bite.
Smash Bros is also working on introducing a gluten-free bun option for those with dietary restrictions.
And the healthier substitutes don't end with the beef patties. The fries will be cooked in premium Wagyu beef tallow as opposed to seed oil. According to the Mayo Clinic, tallow is best consumed sparingly and used as a cooking oil as Smash Bros will do. It has fat-soluble vitamins that can benefit immune support and bone health; plus, when sourced from 100% grass-fed animals, it will provide a more expansive nutrient profile.
For something sweet, options include the rootbeer float topped with vanilla ice cream and the hand-spun milkshakes including the "Choco Loco" or "Sooo Vanilla."
Smash Bros. 2925 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; smashbros.co. Opening on Friday, October 11. Open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.