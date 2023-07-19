Toast the Barbie Movie Premiere in Miami With These Hot-Pink Drinks

Barbie and Ken's new film from producer Greta Gerwig premieres Friday, July 21. When it does, the IRL take on the iconic blonde doll — this time starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken — will undoubtedly deliver all the nostalgic Mattel vibes you could hope for.
When creating Barbie Land, it's rumored the movie caused a global pink paint shortage thanks to its over-the-top, fuschia-hued sets and scenes.
Regardless of whether you plan to see the movie, you can still celebrate the iconic couple's big-screen debut with all the pink-themed food and drink Miami offers. Here are our picks for the most creative pink drinks to toast Barbie in the Magic City.
Beauty & The Butcher6915 Red Rd., Coral Gables
305-665-9661
beautyandthebutchermiami.comBarbie and friends would approve of the "Belle Rose" at Jeremy Ford's Beauty & the Butcher. Made with gin, bergamot liqueur, and a malbec-hibiscus reduction, this hot-pink stunner is a fine accompaniment while you peruse the menu at Ford's Coral Gables restaurant. Favorites here include sharable dishes like the dry-aged Japanese yellowtail crudo, a Wagyu beef tenderloin, and, for dessert, the honey-roasted Dutch baby.
CMX CinéBistro at CityPlace Doral19501 NW 77th Ct., Doral
786-407-9823
cmxcinemas.comBarbie fans can enhance their Barbie viewing experience at CMX's Miami-Dade locations, including the CMX Brickell Dine-In or CMX CineBistro in CityPlace Doral, with summer-inspired cocktails that are pretty and pink. Pair the Barbie movie with the "Sun-Kissed Soiree," a drink that's both sweet and tart, thanks to its fusion of tequila, lime, and pink dragonfruit puree finished with a black sea salt rim.
Higher Ground2217 NW Miami Ct., Miami
786-522-6600
highergroundwynwood.comDrink pink this week at Higher Ground, the urban-inspired beer garden located on the third floor of Arlo Wynwood, with two tropical-inspired pink cocktails. The guayaba mojito offers a bubbly guava take on the classic cocktail mixed with Havana Club rum, fresh-pressed sugarcane juice, and basil before it's swizzled with guava and topped with sparkling wine and served in a pale pink glass. There's also the Instagram-worthy "Inca Orchid" — a mix of Patrón Blanco, pisco, lime, and lemon shaken with housemade chicha morada that gives it a blushing pink hue.
Pink Taco1200 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-507-8980
pinktaco.comPink Taco should be on every Barbie fan's to-do list. Housed inside a vibrant, pink-themed atmosphere, it's quite possibly the Magic City's most Barbie-approved venue. Why? The South Beach restaurant is best known for its fuschia-infused menu, from the OG pink tacos and churro pancakes to the pink sundae. In true Barbie fashion, start the evening with a few pink drinks, including the strawberry margarita or frozen guava sangria, a tantalizing blend of guava nectar and sparkling rosé.
Rosa Sky Rooftop525 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-416-7672
rosaskyrooftop.comAt this trendy Brickell rooftop, soak in Miami's pink-hued sunset skies and the glittery downtown panorama while sipping on their signature martini. The eponymous cocktail is the perfect pink shade thanks to its strawberry lemongrass vodka mix. The finishing touch, a rose-colored, rose-shaped ice cube, is most certainly Barbie-approved. In celebration of the movie premiere, Rosa Sky will host a Barbie-themed takeover July 21-23, when guests can sip on an added assortment of pink cocktails crafted especially for the occasion.
Shoma Bazaar9420 NW 41st St., Doral
786-410-4700
shomabazaar.comWe can see Barbie partying day or night with the "Pretty Pebbles" cocktail at Shoma Bazaar in Doral. Crafted with hibiscus-infused Tito’s vodka, strawberry, Florida citrus-infused agave, lime juice, and a final splash of Lemon Perfect's strawberry and passionfruit cold-pressed water. The combination makes for an ideal balance of tart, sweet, and Barbie vibes.
Shots Bar Miami311 NW 23rd St., Miami
305-574-0439
shotsbar.comThis weekend, Shots Bar Miami invites you to saddle up with a special Barbie-infused theme. For two days only, the venue will host a one-of-a-kind celebration where the glamour of Barbie meets the rugged rodeo of the Wild West. Friday, July 21, through Sunday, July 23, Shots will transform into a vibrant, Barbie-themed space with a Wild West twist to honor the movie's official launch and the national day of the cowboy. Order shots like the pink-hued "Unicorn," made with Cake vodka, piña colada, blue curaçao, and grenadine. Bonus: the bar will also offer an exclusive discount of 25 percent off the tab to all guests dressed in cowboy boots or a cowboy hat throughout the weekend.
Sugar Factory1575 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
786-309-2880
sugarfactory.comSugar Factory's over-the-top pink interior and rainbow-hued menu items are literally what we'd imagine Barbie's fantasy food and drink dreams are made of. Feeling inspired? Stop by for breakfast, lunch, brunch, or dinner and order one of their pink smoking goblets overflowing with colorful candies, insane milkshakes, or maybe the "Pink Unicorn" hot chocolate. Served in a pink mug and topped with a colorful drizzle, it's the ideal way to toast Barbie in Miami.