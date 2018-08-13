Captain Jim's Reopens in North Miami

Captain Jim's Seafood Market Restaurant, the much-loved eatery known for its fresh fish and stone crabs, has finally reopened at the same North Miami location it called home for years.

Last year, the restaurant closed after Hurricane Irma-related issues, according to former owner Jeffrey Ross. This past January, La Camaronera's David Garcia purchased the restaurant for an undisclosed sum.

At the time, Garcia told New Times he planned to keep the iconic Captain Jim's name and original concept of offering the freshest catch to locals.