Captain Jim's Reopens in North Miami

Captain Jim's Seafood Market Restaurant, the much-loved eatery known for its fresh fish and stone crabs, has finally reopened at the same North Miami location it called home for years.
Last year, the restaurant closed after Hurricane Irma-related issues, according to former owner Jeffrey Ross. This past January, La Camaronera's David Garcia purchased the restaurant for an undisclosed sum.
At the time, Garcia told New Times he planned to keep the iconic Captain Jim's name and original concept of offering the freshest catch to locals.
The restaurant reopened quietly at the beginning of August. Fans took to Facebook to show their approval with "thumbs up" emojis and promises to travel from points around South Florida for a taste of the restaurant's fare.
True to Garcia's promise, the menu is succinct. The star attractions are fresh yellowtail snapper, hogfish, Florida lobster, and stone crabs offered seasonally (market price). Customers can order their fish grilled, blackened, or fried, and each comes with one side.
The restaurant also offers oysters on the half-shell (half-dozen for $12.99, dozen for $23.99), conch fritters ($10.99), fish dip ($9.99), and the restaurant's original crab salad ($5.99).
Entrées include shrimp and grits ($18.99), scallop scampi ($25.99), and the captain's combo ($23.99) — the catch of the day, conch, and shrimp with one side.
For dessert, there's key lime pie, coconut cream pie, and flan ($5.99 each). Wine and beer are also available.
Captain Jim's Seafood Market Restaurant. 12950 W. Dixie Hwy., North Miami; 305-892-2812; captainjimsmiami.com. Monday to Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
