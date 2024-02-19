 All-Day Breakfast Restaurant Café Bastille To Open in Miami Beach | Miami New Times
Café Bastille to Open in Miami Beach With All-Day Breakfast and Bakery

Café Bastille, known for its all-day breakfast and Nutella-stuffed French toast, opens in South Beach with a next-door bakery and a menu of savory dishes.
February 19, 2024
Café Bastille opens its third location this week in Miami Beach.
Café Bastille opens its third location this week in Miami Beach. Café Bastille photo
Miami and Fort Lauderdale's Café Bastille is heading to South Beach.

The Parisian-inspired, all-day brunch spot is officially making its way to Miami Beach on Tuesday, February 20. The new South Beach location will feature a cozy and modern atmosphere, a next-door bakery, and a menu of signature dishes (alongside new additions).

Café Bastille has been a mainstay brunch spot and French café among locals since its opening in downtown Miami, thanks to its charming interior and extensive brunch menu. In November of 2023, the bakery and café opened its first Fort Lauderdale location with riverfront views.

Now, South Beach residents get to experience its charm for themselves.

"After years of anticipation, we are absolutely thrilled to finally unveil Café Bastille's newest location in the beautiful backdrop of South Beach. This endeavor has been a labor of love, and seeing it come to fruition fills us with immense joy," says owner Estelle Bellegy. "As we prepare to open our doors, we eagerly anticipate not only sharing our unique spin on brunch, but we're also looking forward to forging meaningful partnerships within the Miami Beach community."
Tables and chairs
The Miami Beach location is furnished in Café Bastille’s signature style.
Café Bastille photo
The Miami Beach outpost follows the success of the Fort Lauderdale and downtown Miami locations. South Beach residents can choose between the 30-seat indoor dining room, an outdoor patio that seats 20 people (for some good people-watching), or the on-the-go bakery next door.

Two new sweet breakfast options include cinnamon roll pancakes made with a cream-cheese glaze topped with a sugar cookie crumble and buttery whipped cream, as well as gluten-free pancakes with oats and berries topped with vanilla-honey Greek yogurt, shaved dark chocolate, and candied walnuts.

A new addition on the savory side is the steak and egg bowl, which is a protein-packed bowl of steak topped with a sunny-side up egg and smoked chili oil served with a side of cilantro aioli.
Nutella french toast topped with bananas and chocolate on a plate
The stuffed Nutella French toast from Café Bastille has been a hit since its opening.
Café Bastille photo
Nonetheless, it's the café's signature dishes that are the main secret behind its popularity, including its two best sellers: stuffed Nutella French toast and red velvet pancakes.

The savory menu features dishes for all tastes, including a breakfast croissant made with organic eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon jam, tomato confit, spinach, avocado, and spicy mayo, and the "Bae's Shakshuka" made with three organic eggs on a Jerusalem bagel.

With five types of eggs Benedict to choose from, two highlights are the Florentine, a fusion of two organic poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, and sautéed spinach, and the smoked salmon topped with avocado and crisp fried capers.

For guests stopping by during lunch, Café Bastille has recently introduced the truffle croque madame, a classic French dish served on brioche with truffle béchamel, melted Gruyere, prosciutto, and field greens, and a Jerusalem salmon lox, which is an open-faced sandwich served with chive cream cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber, fried capers, and onions on Jerusalem bread. Plus, expect its signature salads, like the classic salmon niçoise, a chicken caesar, and a tomato salad with mozzarella and prosciutto.
A green matcha latte with milk froth foam.
A matcha latte from Café Bastille is one of the signature hot beverages on the menu.
Café Bastille photo
Pair any food options with a variety of drink options, from crafted smoothies, cold-pressed juices, shots, coffee, and specialty drinks and cocktails.

Non-alcoholic favorites include the "Kicker," a cold-pressed juice of superfoods, and the "Açaí Miami" smoothie made of a blend of açaí, banana, strawberry, mango, and coconut water. Specialty coffees, including the strawberry matcha latte and French toast cappuccino, are sure to look as good as they taste.

Can't do brunch without a cocktail? Handcrafted libations like the "Berry Rhum and Crush" or any classic cocktail like the espresso martini and the blueberry basil mule can elevate the experience.

The adjacent bakery and juicery echo the success of the downtown location, offering guests easier access to fresh to-go pastries. Offerings include tartines, sandwiches, and a selection of croissants such as the almond and Nutella varieties, as well as pain au chocolat, dulce de leche cruffins, and palmiers.

Café Bastille. 538 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. cafebastilledowntown.com. Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
Contact: Rachel Costa

