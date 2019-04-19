GKB Wynwood Chefs Open That's Mine Craft Burgers and Beer

GKB Wynwood chefs Rafael Perez Cambana and Philip Harbin are the duo behind Miami's newest burger restaurant, That's Mine Craft Burgers and Beer, which is set to open Monday, April 22, in North Miami Beach.

The pair partnered with digital marketing and brand development guru Juan Allen, the creative mind behind a number of local brand designs including Wynwood's Crazy Poke, for the concept.

A father of two, Allen says the name was inspired by his children who love to use the word "mine."

"Kids think of everything as their own, but with that comes an intellectual milestone, because once they understand owning something they also understand how to share," Allen says. "With That's Mine, the idea is the same: you can make your own burgers and share what you create with friends."

Customizable burgers allow you to choose your bun and patty while selecting dozens of toppings to make it your own.

For the indecisive, the chefs' signature menu items offer something for every taste. There's the classic American: a black Angus patty with aged cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, Bermuda onion, homemade pickles, and the house special sauce ($12). Alternative meat fans can get everything from an organic lamb or chicken patty to a turkey burger and the trio's own take on the vegan-friendly Impossible burger ($13).

Fries, a burger's usual sidekick, come with choices at the North Miami Beach restaurant. Guests can choose from butter-dipped fries ($4.99), beach fries ($4.99), sweet potato fries ($4.99), avocado tempura "fries" ($6.50), and yuca fries ($4.99).

To bring a taste of Wynwood further north, That's Mine has partnered with several brands. Open at 8 a.m. daily, a breakfast menu will feature a Panther Coffee bar alongside Zak the Baker pastries, combined with That's Mine offerings like bagel sandwiches, waffles, and, of course, a breakfast burger. That's Mine will also offer a selection of beer from Wynwood Brewing Company including La Rubia, Father Francisco, and Pop's Porter ($6.99 each).

"Our idea was to bring the experience of Wynwood to [North Miami Beach] and share what we love about the neighborhood with our guests," Allen says.