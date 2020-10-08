Miami Restaurants Go Pink to Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Through October, many Miami bars and restaurants offer an assortment of eats and drinks in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month — or #Pinktober if you want to hashtag it — which celebrates its 35th anniversary this year.

The annual nationwide effort to increase public knowledge of the disease and raise money for ongoing research was founded in 1985 as a partnership between the American Cancer Society and the pharmaceutical division of Imperial Chemical Industries, now a part of AstraZeneca, which produces several anti-breast cancer drugs.

Read on for a list of Miami spots raising awareness with the most original pink food and drinks, from cocktails to sweet treats with a purpose.

American Social 690 SW First Ct., Miami

305-223-7004

Head to this Brickell sports bar any day this month and sip on special spirits and cocktails, such as the Pink Lady shots ($5) and rosé lemonade ($11). Or enjoy a discounted bottle of Moët & Chandon rosé for a purpose ($100) or the featured wine of the month, Fleurs de Prairie rosé ($38), which will be half-off on Wednesdays. A portion of proceeds will go toward the Women's Breast & Heart Initiative.

Carrot Express Several locations

At Carrot Express' seven locations, one dollar for every strawberry-passion smoothie sold will be donated to Susan G. Komen Foundation, a nonprofit specializing in raising awareness about breast cancer and funding research and clinical trials. The immune-boosting drink features double strawberries, fresh apple juice, banana, and honey ($7.95 for 16 ounces/ $10.95 for 24 ounces)

Coyo Taco Several locations

Chef Scott Linquist is wrapping his pollo al carbon tacos ($7.50) in a pink tortilla made with organic beet juice. Proceeds from the special taco's sales will be donated to Protect Our Breasts. Orders can be placed directly through the eatery's website.

Fi'lia 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami

305-239-1330

Fi'lia's Brickell outpost is serving guests a new Complimenti cocktail, crafted with Belvedere Peach, Moscato, lemon, and Aperol ($15). From each cocktail sold, $1 will benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Several locations

The bakery will be offering a special pink birthday cake with rosy buttercream frosting and extra sprinkles. Priced at $8.50 per slice and $68 for a whole cake, the cake is available at the Wynwood and Coconut Grove locations. If you snag one, a portion of the proceeds will go toward the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation. Orders must be placed online thought the bakery's website.

Intercontinental Miami 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami

305-577-1000

For the entire month of October, the downtown hotel’s exterior digital canvas will display a 36-foot digital Pink Ribbon from sunset to sunrise to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-455-2995

The South Beach eatery is offering two special sushi rolls this month. Featuring lobster, snow crab, and shrimp, Susan’s Roll is crafted with avocado, pickled beets, pickled daikon, mamenori wrap, and served with pink ponzu and miso agave sauce ($22). Complemented with a sweet beet aioli, the Pink Dynamite roll includes king crab, mamenori, kanikama, avocado, and a “dynamite” sauce ($26). A portion of the proceeds will go to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Monty's Raw Bar 2550 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove

305-856-3992

Monty's Raw Bar has partnered with local rum company Miami Club Rum to donate $1 for every pink watermelon mojito to the Susan G. Komen foundation. The special drink features freshly muddled watermelon and mint, lime juice, and soda ($13).

Nikki Beach 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

305-538-1111

During the entire month of October, Nikki Beach is donating fifty percent of proceeds from its signature pink key lime pie ($11) to the Susan G. Komen foundation.

Sugar Factory American Brasserie 1144 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

305-604-0323

The Ocean Drive sweet spot has launched a Think Pink insane milkshake, made with vanilla ice cream, white chocolate ganache, and buttercream frosting, topped with a pink whirly pop, pink crystal sprinkles. The special treat is served in a glass decorated with pink ganache, pink starbursts, and a perfect pink Breast Cancer Awareness ribbon ($19). For every milkshake sold, Sugar Factory will donate $1 to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.