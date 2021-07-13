Support Us

Bottled Blonde, an Arizona-Based Beer Garden and Pizzeria, Is Coming to Wynwood

July 13, 2021 8:00AM

Arizona-based Bottled Blonde is building its first Florida location, set to open next year in Wynwood. Photo courtesy of Bottled Blonde
Arizona-based Bottled Blonde is nearly ready to make its Florida debut, bringing its own brand of pizza and beer garden-meets-nightlife venue to Miami's Wynwood Art District.

RCC Associates, a South Florida-based general contractor specializing in restaurant and hospitality construction (including the Cheesecake Factory, Zuma, Time Out Market, and the Delray Beach Market), has announced it will be handling the construction of the first South Florida location of Bottled Blonde. The restaurant chain is owned by Scottsdale-based Evening Entertainment Group, which operates several different restaurant chains in the western United States.

Bottled Blonde is known for its extensive menu of Italian dishes, ranging from artisanal cheeses and cured meats to pizzas, handmade pastas, and Italian-inspired sandwiches and salads.

The chain is also known for its extensive drink menu that — at its Scottsdale location — includes over 15 cocktails, ranging from frozen libations to a mimosa tower: three bottles of sparkling wine with the diner's choice of juice. The bar also offers over 20 draft beers and a large selection of local craft beers, hard seltzers, and cider. In addition to the Scottsdale restaurant, there two additional locations of Bottled Blonde in Dallas and Houston.

Construction of the 9,000-square-foot space located at 239 NW 28th St. is underway, with an opening slated for October.

Bottled Blonde is billing its newest location as a late-night destination, stating in a press release that "after dark, Bottled Blonde will transform into a nightclub with state-of-the-art lighting and sound." Calls to Evening Entertainment Group for additional details were not returned.
