NYC's Blind Barber Speakeasy Opens a Miami Beach Outpost

Blind Barber, a hair salon by day and a bar by night, has opened inside the Natilus by Arlo Hotel.

Miami Beach is the fourth city to host the speakeasy-meets-barbershop. In addition to the flagship in New York City, Blind Barber has locations in Los Angeles and Chicago.

The new Miami Beach outpost slightly strays from the original Manhattan design but still possesses Blind Barber's signature achromatic aesthetic paired with white barber chairs and sleek accents. During the day, patrons can enjoy classic services such as haircuts, shaves, and beard trims with a complimentary cocktail; prices range from $30 for a beard trim to $150 for a haircut-and-shave combo.

EXPAND Haircut and a shave at Blind Barber. Blind Barber

In the evening, enter through the shop's back door and discover a sexy hideaway dressed to the nines in Miami Beach glam.

The hidden lounge offers plush pink and green seating, copper walls, and terrazzo tables where barflies can imbibe cocktails such as the Smoke and Dagger, made with bourbon, Ancho Reyes Verde, Benedictine, cucumber, and lemon ($14). Other worthy libations are the Strawberry Fields, shaken with vodka, Cocchi Rosa aperitivo, yellow Chartreuse, strawberry, and lemon ($14); and the unique-to-Miami Collins Avenue — a highball served with gin, cucumber, thyme, black pepper, lime, and club soda ($14).

Pair your cocktail with Blind Barber's grilled cheese sandwiches. Choose from several combinations of cheese and meat, all on country white bread. Nosh on combinations such as pepper Jack, smoked Gouda, habanero, and Thai chilies ($12), and Spanish chorizo with Parmesan, smoked Gouda, and quince paste ($14).

Though dangerously sharp razors paired with booze-heavy drinks sounds like a gamble of life and limb, Blind Barber has proven that a cut and a cocktail are a profitable duo. Since opening its original shop in 2010 in New York’s East Village, Blind Barber has excelled in men's grooming and is now the exclusive amenity provider for all of Arlo’s properties. Products can also be purchased at the hotel.

Grand-opening events are still under wraps, but the shop is ready for business. Happy hour is from 5 to 8 p.m. daily. Ask your barkeep about specials.

The Blind Barber at Nautilus by Arlo. 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; blindbarber.com/pages/miami. Barber shop open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Lounge open 5 p.m. to close daily.