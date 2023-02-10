The Most Romantic Valentine's Day Cocktails in Miami

click to enlarge The Lychee Rose Martini from Coco drinks like a love song in a glass. Coco Miami photo

click to enlarge The Love Me, Love Me Not at Eating House. Eating House photo

click to enlarge Get romantic bar-side at Hutong with the Eros cocktail Hutong photo

click to enlarge Fairy tales come in sippable form at LPM Restaurant this Valentine's Day with the Beauty & the Beast libation. LPM Restaurant & Bar photo

click to enlarge Fall in love this Valentine's Day with the Heartbeet cocktail at Mamey. Mamey Miami photo

click to enlarge Flowers are even better when served atop a cocktail. Ol' Days -Farm to Table photo

click to enlarge Valentine's Day is in full swing at Time Out Market with four love-inspired cocktails to choose from. Time Out Market photo

Bouquets of roses and drugstore chocolates on Valentine's Day are overrated. What your sweetheart truly desires is a good cocktail.Cozy up bar-side and drink in love at one of these South Florida's top bars and restaurants. From beet-infused love potions to fairy-tale-inspired cocktails, get love-struck by one of these romantic concoctions.The "Lychee Rose" martini ($20) at Design District's plush, new restaurant Coco is like a love song in a glass. Made with vodka, fresh lychee juice, lime, and homemade dragonfruit syrup festooned with a rose-filled ice ball, the luxurious cocktail will serenade your tastebuds. The drink will be available on February 14.Relationships can be a toss-up. But no matter where you find yourself on the scales of love, you can still indulge in the "Love Me, Love Me Not" cocktail ($17). The bartenders at the newly reopened Eating House combine blanco tequila, gentian amaro, citrus, and ube to create this red-and-white libation. The cocktail will be available from February 14-18.Aptly named after the god of love and desire, you'll fall for Hutong's "Eros" ($20) at first sip. The ruby-hued beauty is an intoxicating melange of vodka, vanilla-strawberry-infused sake, lime, agave, soda, and a crown of blackberry and blueberry foam. The cocktail will be available on February 13 and 14.Fairytales come to life at LPM this Valentine's Day with the "Beauty & the Beast" libation ($21). Like the enchanted rose, the drink is presented in a glass dome with the same mysticism and allure as the story. The drink marries vodka, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, yellow Chartreuse, and a strawberry-fennel cordial for a sophisticated sup. The drink is available year-round on LPM's Jean Cocteau cocktail menu.Bartenders at Mamey are making us swoon over their flavor-packed "Heartbeet" cocktail ($18). Crafted with rose gin, freshly pressed beet, apple, and lemon juices, the cocktail is rounded out with a ginger reduction. This zesty love potion is served in a coupe and garnished with a vibrant marigold. The cocktail is available through February 14.The "Florist Garden" cocktail ($13) at Ol' Days in midtown evokes feelings of romantic garden strolls with its lavender essence, butterfly pea powder, and edible flower garnish. The effervescent libation will be buy-one-get-one-free on February 13 in celebration of Galentine's Day. It can also be enjoyed during the eatery's extended happy hour from 6 to 10 p.m. on February 14.Lock lips with one of Time Out Market's several love-inspired tipples. Choose from "Feel the Love" ($12), a martini shaken with vodka, cranberry juice, triple sec, and lime; the "Happy Ending" ($12), crafted with tequila, tiramisu liqueur, chocolate liqueur, espresso, and simple syrup, topped with a sprinkling of coffee beans; the "Sour Heart" ($12) a recipe of Aperol, London dry gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, egg white and a dash of orange bitters, or the "Rose 75" ($12), made with rose gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, and prosecco. Patrons can also take advantage of Time Out's Third Wheel Happy Hour, where drinks are three for the price of two on all specialty cocktails. Enjoy these specials all month long.