The Most Romantic Valentine's Day Cocktails in Miami

Cozy up bar-side and drink in love at one of these South Florida's top bars and restaurants. From beet-infused love potions to fairy-tale-inspired cocktails, get love-struck by one of these romantic concoctions.
Coco Miami8 NE 41st St., Miami
305-663-9145
cocodesigndistrict.com The "Lychee Rose" martini ($20) at Design District's plush, new restaurant Coco is like a love song in a glass. Made with vodka, fresh lychee juice, lime, and homemade dragonfruit syrup festooned with a rose-filled ice ball, the luxurious cocktail will serenade your tastebuds. The drink will be available on February 14.
Eating House128 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables
786-580-3745
eatinghousemiami.comRelationships can be a toss-up. But no matter where you find yourself on the scales of love, you can still indulge in the "Love Me, Love Me Not" cocktail ($17). The bartenders at the newly reopened Eating House combine blanco tequila, gentian amaro, citrus, and ube to create this red-and-white libation. The cocktail will be available from February 14-18.
Hutong600 Brickell Ave., Miami
786-388-0805
hutong-miami.comAptly named after the god of love and desire, you'll fall for Hutong's "Eros" ($20) at first sip. The ruby-hued beauty is an intoxicating melange of vodka, vanilla-strawberry-infused sake, lime, agave, soda, and a crown of blackberry and blueberry foam. The cocktail will be available on February 13 and 14.
LPM Restaurant & Bar1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami
305-403-9133lpmrestaurants.comFairytales come to life at LPM this Valentine's Day with the "Beauty & the Beast" libation ($21). Like the enchanted rose, the drink is presented in a glass dome with the same mysticism and allure as the story. The drink marries vodka, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, yellow Chartreuse, and a strawberry-fennel cordial for a sophisticated sup. The drink is available year-round on LPM's Jean Cocteau cocktail menu.
Mamey Miami1350 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables
305-266-2639
mameymiami.com Bartenders at Mamey are making us swoon over their flavor-packed "Heartbeet" cocktail ($18). Crafted with rose gin, freshly pressed beet, apple, and lemon juices, the cocktail is rounded out with a ginger reduction. This zesty love potion is served in a coupe and garnished with a vibrant marigold. The cocktail is available through February 14.
Ol' Days Farm to Table3301 NE First Ave., Miami
786-843-1397
oldayscoffee.comThe "Florist Garden" cocktail ($13) at Ol' Days in midtown evokes feelings of romantic garden strolls with its lavender essence, butterfly pea powder, and edible flower garnish. The effervescent libation will be buy-one-get-one-free on February 13 in celebration of Galentine's Day. It can also be enjoyed during the eatery's extended happy hour from 6 to 10 p.m. on February 14.
Time Out Market1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach
786-753-5388
timeoutmarket.com Lock lips with one of Time Out Market's several love-inspired tipples. Choose from "Feel the Love" ($12), a martini shaken with vodka, cranberry juice, triple sec, and lime; the "Happy Ending" ($12), crafted with tequila, tiramisu liqueur, chocolate liqueur, espresso, and simple syrup, topped with a sprinkling of coffee beans; the "Sour Heart" ($12) a recipe of Aperol, London dry gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, egg white and a dash of orange bitters, or the "Rose 75" ($12), made with rose gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, and prosecco. Patrons can also take advantage of Time Out's Third Wheel Happy Hour, where drinks are three for the price of two on all specialty cocktails. Enjoy these specials all month long.