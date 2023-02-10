Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Cocktails & Spirits

The Most Romantic Valentine's Day Cocktails in Miami

February 10, 2023 10:33AM

Fairy tales come in sippable form at LPM Restaurant this Valentine's Day with the Beauty & the Beast libation.
Fairy tales come in sippable form at LPM Restaurant this Valentine's Day with the Beauty & the Beast libation. LPM Restaurant & Bar photo
Bouquets of roses and drugstore chocolates on Valentine's Day are overrated. What your sweetheart truly desires is a good cocktail.

Cozy up bar-side and drink in love at one of these South Florida's top bars and restaurants. From beet-infused love potions to fairy-tale-inspired cocktails, get love-struck by one of these romantic concoctions.
click to enlarge
The Lychee Rose Martini from Coco drinks like a love song in a glass.
Coco Miami photo

Coco Miami

8 NE 41st St., Miami
305-663-9145
cocodesigndistrict.com
The "Lychee Rose" martini ($20) at Design District's plush, new restaurant Coco is like a love song in a glass. Made with vodka, fresh lychee juice, lime, and homemade dragonfruit syrup festooned with a rose-filled ice ball, the luxurious cocktail will serenade your tastebuds. The drink will be available on February 14.
click to enlarge
The Love Me, Love Me Not at Eating House.
Eating House photo

Eating House

128 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables
786-580-3745
eatinghousemiami.com
Relationships can be a toss-up. But no matter where you find yourself on the scales of love, you can still indulge in the "Love Me, Love Me Not" cocktail ($17). The bartenders at the newly reopened Eating House combine blanco tequila, gentian amaro, citrus, and ube to create this red-and-white libation. The cocktail will be available from February 14-18.
click to enlarge
Get romantic bar-side at Hutong with the Eros cocktail
Hutong photo

Hutong

600 Brickell Ave., Miami
786-388-0805
hutong-miami.com
Aptly named after the god of love and desire, you'll fall for Hutong's "Eros" ($20) at first sip. The ruby-hued beauty is an intoxicating melange of vodka, vanilla-strawberry-infused sake, lime, agave, soda, and a crown of blackberry and blueberry foam. The cocktail will be available on February 13 and 14.
click to enlarge
Fairy tales come in sippable form at LPM Restaurant this Valentine's Day with the Beauty & the Beast libation.
LPM Restaurant & Bar photo

LPM Restaurant & Bar

1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami
305-403-9133lpmrestaurants.com
Fairytales come to life at LPM this Valentine's Day with the "Beauty & the Beast" libation ($21). Like the enchanted rose, the drink is presented in a glass dome with the same mysticism and allure as the story. The drink marries vodka, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, yellow Chartreuse, and a strawberry-fennel cordial for a sophisticated sup. The drink is available year-round on LPM's Jean Cocteau cocktail menu.
click to enlarge
Fall in love this Valentine's Day with the Heartbeet cocktail at Mamey.
Mamey Miami photo

Mamey Miami

1350 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables
305-266-2639
mameymiami.com
Bartenders at Mamey are making us swoon over their flavor-packed "Heartbeet" cocktail ($18). Crafted with rose gin, freshly pressed beet, apple, and lemon juices, the cocktail is rounded out with a ginger reduction. This zesty love potion is served in a coupe and garnished with a vibrant marigold. The cocktail is available through February 14.
click to enlarge
Flowers are even better when served atop a cocktail.
Ol' Days -Farm to Table photo

Ol' Days Farm to Table

3301 NE First Ave., Miami
786-843-1397
oldayscoffee.com
The "Florist Garden" cocktail ($13) at Ol' Days in midtown evokes feelings of romantic garden strolls with its lavender essence, butterfly pea powder, and edible flower garnish. The effervescent libation will be buy-one-get-one-free on February 13 in celebration of Galentine's Day. It can also be enjoyed during the eatery's extended happy hour from 6 to 10 p.m. on February 14.
click to enlarge
Valentine's Day is in full swing at Time Out Market with four love-inspired cocktails to choose from.
Time Out Market photo

Time Out Market

1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach
786-753-5388
timeoutmarket.com
Lock lips with one of Time Out Market's several love-inspired tipples. Choose from "Feel the Love" ($12), a martini shaken with vodka, cranberry juice, triple sec, and lime; the "Happy Ending" ($12), crafted with tequila, tiramisu liqueur, chocolate liqueur, espresso, and simple syrup, topped with a sprinkling of coffee beans; the "Sour Heart" ($12) a recipe of Aperol, London dry gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, egg white and a dash of orange bitters, or the "Rose 75" ($12), made with rose gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, and prosecco. Patrons can also take advantage of Time Out's Third Wheel Happy Hour, where drinks are three for the price of two on all specialty cocktails. Enjoy these specials all month long.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Attorney by day, foodie by night, Elena Vivas is a regular food and beverage contributor for Miami New Times. She was also an expert columnist for Foodable TV and a food editor for tropicult.com.
Contact: Elena Vivas

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
No Way Out

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation