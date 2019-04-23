Here's Where You Can Get Bar Lab's Coachella Xicama Cocktail

You might not have had the chance to go to this year's Coachella, but you can still drink like you were there.
Miami's Bar Lab recently partnered with Xicama, a jicama-based food
Touted as a healthier way to imbibe, the cocktail — a blend of
The star superfood ingredient of both Xicama and
"Modern drinkers are considering their relationship with wellness and alcohol, and cocktails with health-boosting benefits — and without booze at all — are gaining popularity," says Xicama CEO and founder Mona Sharma. "
Sharma says she started drinking jicama while pregnant in India, hoping to benefit from the root vegetable's gut health and immunity-boosting properties. The realization of its health benefits led her to establish her own company, IQ Foods International, of which Xicama is the flagship brand.
Today, Bar Lab is more than Broken Shaker. The lifestyle consulting agency focuses on creative hospitality, event planning, market branding, and innovative beverage programs.
"We're very excited to work on a product that is tasty and also beneficial for you," says Bar Lab cofounder Gabriel Orta. "This is a great example of pushing the spirit world with innovative products."
Locally, Bar Lab will be creating exclusive Xicama-based cocktails for its two South Florida establishments, Broken Shaker and the Anderson.
