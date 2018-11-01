&Pizza Launches Network of Mobile Food Trucks to Deliver Pizza Across Miami

&Pizza is bringing its fresh, oblong, thin-crust pizzas to Miami without a physical storefront.

The D.C.-based chain, which debuted this past summer at Hard Rock Stadium with grab-and-go concession stands, will launch a network of commercial kitchens and food trucks to deliver pizzas across Miami beginning sometime this month.

"Since opening at Hard Rock Stadium, we’ve seen an increasing demand from local residents for more," Michael Lastoria, cofounder of &Pizza, says. "We're pumped to partner with UberEats and utilize their dynamic demand data to start bringing pizza to the people of Miami when and where they crave it."

Using UberEats delivery data, &Pizza's pies will be available in areas that demonstrate the most demand, which will be determined by factors such as the number of pizza searches and orders in a given neighborhood.

That means locations and hours of &Pizza's availability will change frequently. The only way to know if &Pizza is in your area will be to check UberEats every few hours.

"Without opening a traditional brick-and-mortar shop, we're entering the market in a totally new and innovative way," Lastoria says.

&Pizza's menu will include a selection of best sellers, such as the Moonstruck, with mushroom truffle, garlic ricotta, grilled onion, goat cheese, and fig balsamic; the American Honey, topped with spicy tomato, red pepper flakes, and hot honey; the Farmer's Daughter, a brunch-inspired pizza with mozzarella, Italian sausage, egg, and red pepper chili oil; and the Pineapple Jack, with salami, pineapple, barbecue sauce, and Parmesan.

Customers can also create their own pies by picking a dough (traditional or gluten-free), sauce (spicy tomato, garlic ricotta, or basil pesto), cheese, and toppings such as bacon, spinach, grilled onions, and hot honey. Prices range from $9.99 and up depending upon toppings.

Mobile trucks stocked with fresh-baked pizzas will be positioned in target neighborhoods where Uber couriers can quickly grab orders. Based on demand, &Pizza will use the delivery data to choose its first standalone location, which is expected to open within the next year.

&Pizza. andpizza.com. Mobile delivery launching in November across Miami.