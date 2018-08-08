Mojo Donuts and &Pizza Join Hard Rock Stadium's Food Lineup

When the Miami Dolphins take the field on Thursday, August 9, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fans at Hard Rock Stadium will be treated to some new amenities and food options.
The improvements are part of a much grander scheme for the stadium, according to Tom Garfinkel,
To attract the Miami Open, the stadium is also investing about $50 million in tennis facilities. Garfinkel noted the improvements would also put Hard Rock Stadium in a better position to attract big-name concerts like Jay-Z and Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, as well as the World Cup.
Other stadium upgrades include $4 million in landscaping, with 1,300 new trees and 57,000 new shrubs, and pedestrian bridges and tunnels to the stadium's outer parking areas.
But the most exciting additions to the stadium continue to be its food and beverage roster. Each year, the stadium announces partnerships with an impressive mix of local and national brands. In past years, David Chang's Fuku and Ray and Shannon Allen's Grown joined the stadium's expanding food choices.
This year, the big announcement was that Mojo Donuts would open an outpost at section 213 of the stadium. To ensure the doughnuts' freshness, partner Jimmy Piedrahita purchased a truck to transport freshly baked doughnuts to the stadium for each game and special event. About a dozen different doughnuts will be offered, including favorites like the Deco Delight and Abuelita. Piedrahita hinted the company could even design limited-edition doughnuts for the Dolphins and certain celebrities. "Look, if Taylor Swift asked me to do a special doughnut, I would absolutely do it," he said, alluding to the upcoming August 18 concert by the pop princess.
The opening of Mojo Donuts comes at a time of expansion for the baked-goods brand, which is opening a location in Coral Gables in the coming weeks. Piedrahita is also scouting for a location in South Beach's tony Sunset Harbour neighborhood.
Other new additions to the Hard Rock Stadium food roster include Menchie's Yogurt (sections 139 and 350), offering soft-serve ice cream cones and cups, along with a variety of toppings; and &Pizza (sections 142 and 345), a D.C.-based pizza company that bakes fresh, oblong-shaped, thin-crust pizzas. This is the first South Florida location for &Pizza, which has locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states.
David Chang's Fuku (sections 115 and 319) returns with a new sandwich. The CBR adds bacon and ranch dressing to Fuku's original spicy fried chicken sandwich.
Ray and Shannon Allen's Grown (sections 148 and 242) continues to offer fans healthy options, including a new quinoa-based veggie burger and gluten-free menu items.
Jackson Soul Food (section 134 and 329) has expanded to two areas in the stadium, expanding its menu to include fried conch, chicken wings, fried shrimp, barbecue rib bites, seafood rice, baked macaroni and cheese, and homemade banana pudding.
Fort Lauderdale's O-B House (section 148) returns with oven-baked buttermilk pancakes in plain, blueberry, and andouille sausage and corn. Additional items include a BLT, mimosas, mango bellinis, bloody marys, and more brunch-anytime items.
Other returning favorites include Bru's Room (sections 102, 214, 242, and 304), offering Bru's chicken wings, chicken tenders, and a fried Buffalo chicken sandwich; Cafe Versailles (sections 120, 242, and 347), where you can get a café con leche and croquetas; Shula Burger (sections 114, 142, 222, 250, and 345), offering burgers and sweet potato tots; Sushi Maki (section 244) and its sushi rolls and poke bowls; Shorty's Bar-B-Q (sections 104, 132, 219, 247, and 313), serving pulled pork and brisket; and Los Ranchos (sections 106 and 350), with a selection of queso
Hard Rock Stadium. 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com.
