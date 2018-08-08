Mojo Donuts and &Pizza Join Hard Rock Stadium's Food Lineup

When the Miami Dolphins take the field on Thursday, August 9, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fans at Hard Rock Stadium will be treated to some new amenities and food options.

The improvements are part of a much grander scheme for the stadium, according to Tom Garfinkel, chief executive officer of the Dolphins, who announced that the team's training facilities will be moving to an area adjacent to the stadium. The new, state-of-the-art facility, built to the tune of $50 million to $75 million, will be "privately funded on private land," according to Garfinkel. The sports executive said that, after about 25 years, the team had outgrown the facility at Nova Southeastern University.

Rendering of tennis at Hard Rock Stadium. Hard Rock Stadium

To attract the Miami Open, the stadium is also investing about $50 million in tennis facilities. Garfinkel noted the improvements would also put Hard Rock Stadium in a better position to attract big-name concerts like Jay-Z and Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, as well as the World Cup.