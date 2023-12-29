 Adults-Only Minigolf Puttery Miami Opens in Wynwood | Miami New Times
Food & Drink News

Adults-Only Minigolf Venue Puttery Miami Is Coming to Wynwood

The adults-only minigolf venue in Wynwood has three full bars and three nine-hole courses, with one that even looks like a ski lodge. We're intrigued.
December 29, 2023
Craft cocktails, wine, and beer are available at the venue’s three bars and VIP lounges.
Craft cocktails, wine, and beer are available at the venue’s three bars and VIP lounges. Puttery Miami photo
If it feels like minigolf is slowly taking over Miami, you're right.

We've seen TopGolf almost everywhere, and just recently, Puttshack opened its doors in Brickell City Center. While these two experiences offer options for children and young adults, this new nightlife spot sets itself apart by being adults-only — sorry, kiddos.

Puttery Miami, a new nightlife minigolf concept backed by four-time major golf champion Rory McIlroy, is opening in Wynwood near Wynwood Walls this January. The opening marks the brand's ninth location nationwide, with other venues in cities like Washington, D.C., Dallas, and Chicago.

Puttery Miami, which features three full bars and VIP lounges, combines modern indoor minigolf with chef-inspired cuisine and craft cocktails, making it more of a foodie's night-out choice than a workout one.
click to enlarge Pizza being pulled
At Puttery Miami, there's a chef-inspired menu of shareable dishes.
Puttery Miami photo
What's even more fun? Guests can play at three nine-hole courses, each with an entirely different theme. We can already see the Instagram posts now.

The first golf course is called "Library," which, as you guessed it, is completely bookcase-themed for the bookworm in your life who also loves golf. Here, you can play nine holes with your friends while browsing the bookshelves for your next great read — a nerdy dream.

The next nine-hole course is called "Lodge," which is inspired by the après-ski lifestyle. Here, you can take in a view of "mountains" while getting toasty by a wall-length fireplace and even stop for a "ski lift" selfie.

In Miami, we are entirely deprived of winter and snow, so we kind of want to do this.

Lastly, check out the "Rooftop" course, which is inspired by city rooftops and promises to make guests feel like they're in a major metropolitan city like New York or Chicago. Here, expect warmly lit street lamps, lush greenery, and open street corners, all within reach of a full-service bar.
click to enlarge An array of dishes on a table
Puttery Miami features three full bars and VIP lounges, plus shareable cuisine.
Puttery Miami photo
As for the food and cocktails, the menu features a chef-inspired menu of shareable dishes and entrees like bruschetta, a charcuterie board made with toasted artisan bread and cheeses, lamb sliders made with harissa-spiced lamb, and tuna tostadas made with cilantro-almond pesto, ahi tuna, cucumber pico, chipotle aioli, and micro cilantro.

Craft cocktails, wine, and beer are also available before, during, and after games at the venue's three themed bars and VIP lounges.

Their signature cocktails include the "Margarita Standoff," made with tequila, orange curaçao, ancho chilis, pineapple, and lime, and the "Tasty Green," made with vodka, lime, cane sugar, cucumber, and basil. For those who love bourbon, try "BBQ on a Saturday Night," which is made with bourbon, honey, smoked peaches, lemon, and Angostura bitters.

Puttery Miami. 39 NW 28th St., Miami; puttery.com. Monday through Thursday 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday through Saturday noon to 1 a.m., and Sunday noon to midnight.
