Adults-Only Minigolf Venue Puttery Miami Is Coming to Wynwood

If it feels like minigolf is slowly taking over Miami, you're right.
We've seen TopGolf almost everywhere, and just recently, Puttshack opened its doors in Brickell City Center. While these two experiences offer options for children and young adults, this new nightlife spot sets itself apart by being adults-only — sorry, kiddos.
Puttery Miami, a new nightlife minigolf concept backed by four-time major golf champion Rory McIlroy, is opening in Wynwood near Wynwood Walls this January. The opening marks the brand's ninth location nationwide, with other venues in cities like Washington, D.C., Dallas, and Chicago.
Puttery Miami, which features three full bars and VIP lounges, combines modern indoor minigolf with chef-inspired cuisine and craft cocktails, making it more of a foodie's night-out choice than a workout one.
The first golf course is called "Library," which, as you guessed it, is completely bookcase-themed for the bookworm in your life who also loves golf. Here, you can play nine holes with your friends while browsing the bookshelves for your next great read — a nerdy dream.
The next nine-hole course is called "Lodge," which is inspired by the après-ski lifestyle. Here, you can take in a view of "mountains" while getting toasty by a wall-length fireplace and even stop for a "ski lift" selfie.
In Miami, we are entirely deprived of winter and snow, so we kind of want to do this.
Lastly, check out the "Rooftop" course, which is inspired by city rooftops and promises to make guests feel like they're in a major metropolitan city like New York or Chicago. Here, expect warmly lit street lamps, lush greenery, and open street corners, all within reach of a full-service bar.
Craft cocktails, wine, and beer are also available before, during, and after games at the venue's three themed bars and VIP lounges.
Their signature cocktails include the "Margarita Standoff," made with tequila, orange curaçao, ancho chilis, pineapple, and lime, and the "Tasty Green," made with vodka, lime, cane sugar, cucumber, and basil. For those who love bourbon, try "BBQ on a Saturday Night," which is made with bourbon, honey, smoked peaches, lemon, and Angostura bitters.
Puttery Miami. 39 NW 28th St., Miami; puttery.com. Monday through Thursday 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday through Saturday noon to 1 a.m., and Sunday noon to midnight.