New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Yard Milkshake Bar, Whiskylucan, ZeyZey

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
Whiskylucan1225 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-487-1467
whiskylucan.comWhiskylucan, founded in Mexico in 2019, has locations in Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche, and Merida — and now Miami. Located off Calle Ocho in Little Havana, the restaurant offers authentic Mexican food and drink from tacos and tostadas to flautas, tortas, sopes, and traditional desserts. To complement the culinary offerings, the restaurant boasts an extensive selection of tequilas, mezcals, whiskeys, and Mexican craft beers (along with jumbo margaritas, micheladas, and specialty cocktails served in Hello Kitty cups). Sunday through Tuesday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday 11 a.m. to midnight, and Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.
The Yard Milkshake Bar3171 NE First Ave., Miami
305-982-8411
theyardmilkshakebar.comIf you love digging into cookie dough before baking it, a new Miami ice cream shop has you covered. The Milkshake Bar's edible cookie dough is one of the brand's most popular items (there are no eggs and the flour is heat-treated to store at room temperature for up to two weeks, and even longer in the fridge). The Gulf Shores, Alabama, Shark Tank TV series winner's newest location in Midtown Miami offers a menu featuring milkshakes, floats, sundaes, and scooped ice cream along with specialty ice cream and cookie dough bowls with gluten-free and vegan options. Don't miss the two Miami exclusive flavors, including the "El Miami Vice" milkshake, a staggering compilation of triple chocolate and salted caramel brownie ice cream served in a Nutella-iced Mason jar rolled with purple and pink sprinkles and topped with pink marshmallow drizzle, a brownie, rainbow whipped cream, and chocolate chip cookie. Sunday through Wednesday noon to 9 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday noon to 10 p.m.
ZeyZey353 NE 61st St., Miami
305-456-2671
zeyzeymiami.comGrassfed Culture Hospitality — which gave us Krüs Kitchen and the Michelin-rated Los Félix — has a new venture. Billed as a community-driven music venue and cultural hotspot, ZeyZey combines live music featuring a global variety of artists with a unique lineup of food and beverage vendors, aiming to create an inclusive atmosphere for all. Vendors include the Maíz Project, Mana Table, Gutenberg Burger, MintyZ, and La Guaguaseria by chef Alejandra Espinoza. Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. to late.