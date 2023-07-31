Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings & Closings

New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Yard Milkshake Bar, Whiskylucan, ZeyZey

Recent openings include a Mexican import, a Shark Tank-famous dessert spot, and a live music venue stacked with local food vendors.
July 31, 2023
Mexico-based Whiskylucan has opened its first U.S. location — on Calle Ocho.
Mexico-based Whiskylucan has opened its first U.S. location — on Calle Ocho. WhiskyLucan & Mago Visual photo
Share this:
Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes Mexico-based Whiskylucan in Little Havana, a Miami location of the Milkshake Bar, and the hybrid live music-and-dining venue ZeyZey.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
Little Havana newcomer Whiskylucan specializes in authentic Mexican fare — and jumbo margaritas!
Whiskylucan & Mago Visual photo

Whiskylucan

1225 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-487-1467
whiskylucan.com
Whiskylucan, founded in Mexico in 2019, has locations in Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche, and Merida — and now Miami. Located off Calle Ocho in Little Havana, the restaurant offers authentic Mexican food and drink from tacos and tostadas to flautas, tortas, sopes, and traditional desserts. To complement the culinary offerings, the restaurant boasts an extensive selection of tequilas, mezcals, whiskeys, and Mexican craft beers (along with jumbo margaritas, micheladas, and specialty cocktails served in Hello Kitty cups). Sunday through Tuesday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday 11 a.m. to midnight, and Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.
click to enlarge
The Yard Milkshake Bar has more than 20 U.S. locations, including a new Miami store.
The Yard Milkshake Bar

The Yard Milkshake Bar

3171 NE First Ave., Miami
305-982-8411
theyardmilkshakebar.com
If you love digging into cookie dough before baking it, a new Miami ice cream shop has you covered. The Milkshake Bar's edible cookie dough is one of the brand's most popular items (there are no eggs and the flour is heat-treated to store at room temperature for up to two weeks, and even longer in the fridge). The Gulf Shores, Alabama, Shark Tank TV series winner's newest location in Midtown Miami offers a menu featuring milkshakes, floats, sundaes, and scooped ice cream along with specialty ice cream and cookie dough bowls with gluten-free and vegan options. Don't miss the two Miami exclusive flavors, including the "El Miami Vice" milkshake, a staggering compilation of triple chocolate and salted caramel brownie ice cream served in a Nutella-iced Mason jar rolled with purple and pink sprinkles and topped with pink marshmallow drizzle, a brownie, rainbow whipped cream, and chocolate chip cookie. Sunday through Wednesday noon to 9 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday noon to 10 p.m.
click to enlarge
ZeyZey pairs live music with offerings from local food and beverage vendors.
Photo by Vanessa Diaz

ZeyZey

353 NE 61st St., Miami
305-456-2671
zeyzeymiami.com
Grassfed Culture Hospitality — which gave us Krüs Kitchen and the Michelin-rated Los Félix — has a new venture. Billed as a community-driven music venue and cultural hotspot, ZeyZey combines live music featuring a global variety of artists with a unique lineup of food and beverage vendors, aiming to create an inclusive atmosphere for all. Vendors include the Maíz Project, Mana Table, Gutenberg Burger, MintyZ, and La Guaguaseria by chef Alejandra Espinoza. Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. to late.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending

Vinny Agostinelli, "Irreplaceable" Maitre D' at Anthony's Runway 84, Dead at 77

Obituaries

Vinny Agostinelli, "Irreplaceable" Maitre D' at Anthony's Runway 84, Dead at 77

By Nicole Danna
Let Them Eat Baguettes! Marie Blachère Promises Budget-Friendly French Bread and Pastries for All

Openings & Closings

Let Them Eat Baguettes! Marie Blachère Promises Budget-Friendly French Bread and Pastries for All

By Michelle Muslera
How Miami Spice Went From 9/11 Recovery Ploy to Iconic Restaurant Promotion

Business

How Miami Spice Went From 9/11 Recovery Ploy to Iconic Restaurant Promotion

By Nicole Danna
Ten Best New Miami Restaurants to Open in 2023 (So Far)

Openings

Ten Best New Miami Restaurants to Open in 2023 (So Far)

By Nicole Danna
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation