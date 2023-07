New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Yard Milkshake Bar, Whiskylucan, ZeyZey

[email protected]

click to enlarge Little Havana newcomer Whiskylucan specializes in authentic Mexican fare — and jumbo margaritas! Whiskylucan & Mago Visual photo

Whiskylucan 1225 SW Eighth St., Miami

305-487-1467

whiskylucan.com

click to enlarge The Yard Milkshake Bar has more than 20 U.S. locations, including a new Miami store. The Yard Milkshake Bar

The Yard Milkshake Bar 3171 NE First Ave., Miami

305-982-8411

theyardmilkshakebar.com

click to enlarge ZeyZey pairs live music with offerings from local food and beverage vendors. Photo by Vanessa Diaz

ZeyZey 353 NE 61st St., Miami

305-456-2671

zeyzeymiami.com

Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes Mexico-based Whiskylucan in Little Havana, a Miami location of the Milkshake Bar, and the hybrid live music-and-dining venue ZeyZey.Whiskylucan, founded in Mexico in 2019, has locations in Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche, and Merida — and now Miami. Located off Calle Ocho in Little Havana, the restaurant offers authentic Mexican food and drink from tacos and tostadas to flautas, tortas, sopes, and traditional desserts. To complement the culinary offerings, the restaurant boasts an extensive selection of tequilas, mezcals, whiskeys, and Mexican craft beers (along with jumbo margaritas, micheladas, and specialty cocktails served in Hello Kitty cups).If you love digging into cookie dough before baking it, a new Miami ice cream shop has you covered. The Milkshake Bar's edible cookie dough is one of the brand's most popular items (there are no eggs and the flour is heat-treated to store at room temperature for up to two weeks, and even longer in the fridge). The Gulf Shores, Alabama,TV series winner's newest location in Midtown Miami offers a menu featuring milkshakes, floats, sundaes, and scooped ice cream along with specialty ice cream and cookie dough bowls with gluten-free and vegan options. Don't miss the two Miami exclusive flavors, including the "El Miami Vice" milkshake, a staggering compilation of triple chocolate and salted caramel brownie ice cream served in a Nutella-iced Mason jar rolled with purple and pink sprinkles and topped with pink marshmallow drizzle, a brownie, rainbow whipped cream, and chocolate chip cookie.Grassfed Culture Hospitality — which gave us Krüs Kitchen and the Michelin-rated Los Félix — has a new venture. Billed as a community-driven music venue and cultural hotspot, ZeyZey combines live music featuring a global variety of artists with a unique lineup of food and beverage vendors, aiming to create an inclusive atmosphere for all. Vendors include the Maíz Project, Mana Table, Gutenberg Burger, MintyZ, and La Guaguaseria by chef Alejandra Espinoza.