 Sneako's Child Fans Spout Homophobic, Misogynistic Rants at Marlins Game | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

News

Kid Yells "All Gays Should Die" During Meet-Up With Far-Right Streamer at Marlins Game

Nothing tops an afternoon at LoanDepot Park. You know — hot dogs, brewskis, kids spouting homophobic rants.
September 18, 2023
Online streaming personality Nico Kenn De Balinthazy, AKA Sneako, poses for selfies at a Miami Marlins game at LoanDepot Park.
Online streaming personality Nico Kenn De Balinthazy, AKA Sneako, poses for selfies at a Miami Marlins game at LoanDepot Park. Twitter screenshot via @FearedBuck
Share this:
Nothing beats an afternoon at the ballpark: Hot dogs, cold brewskis, rooting for the home team, and young kids spouting homophobic rants.

A video making the rounds on social media captures alt-right streamer Nico Kenn De Balinthazy, better known as Sneako, meeting young fans during a Marlins game at LoanDepot Park on Saturday afternoon.

In the video, posted early Sunday evening to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, a group of boys poses for selfies with the streamer when one of the kids exclaims, "Andrew Tate!" and "Fuck the women! Fuck the women!"

Sneako interjects, saying, "We love the woman."

The boy then clarifies, "We love women, but not, like, transgenders."

Two other boys chime in, saying "Fuck gays," and, "All gays should die."

De Balinthazy then looks at the camera and says, "What have I done?"
click to enlarge
"What have I done?" Sneako mused after young fans spouted bigoted slurs at a Marlins game. (Click to view tweet and video.)
Twitter screenshot via @FearedBuck
Early Monday morning, Sneako posted a response from his account, stating, "They are children and obviously joking."

"This is how I was at 12. But if it sounds egregious to you, blame the [rainbow emoji] flags in their classrooms. Blame the media for emasculating men. It's YOUR fault for forcing an obvious agenda," Sneako said. "Not these kids. BOYS WILL BE BOYS."

The streamer, who recently moved to Miami, was a popular figure in Reddit's Red Pill community, where incel (i.e., involuntary celibate) men discuss dating and often spout misogynistic and hateful comments about women. Other notable influencers within the community include British American former kickboxing champion Andrew Tate, who gained prominence for his toxic opinions about women. (Tate is awaiting trial on human trafficking and rape charges in Romania.)

De Balinthazy rose to prominence for his gaming videos and later became a provocateur and far-right troll. His popular videos feature him going up to people on the street and paying them $1 to say the word nigger, as well as discussions about why men and women are not equal.

After he was banned from YouTube in October 2022, De Balinthazy turned to Rumble for streaming his content, where he remains popular among younger male viewers.

Sneako has aligned himself with controversial figures like white supremacist Nick Fuentes and Tate. In November 2022, he announced he'd joined the 2024 presidential campaign of Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, to produce videos for the wannabe candidate's social media pages.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer at Miami New Times. She was born-and-raised in South Florida and is a graduate of the University of Miami where she majored in journalism and political science. While at UM, Naomi worked for the student-run newspaper The Miami Hurricane and was named the 2021 Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Florida's College Journalist of the Year. She later received her master's degree from the Columbia University School of Journalism.
Contact: Naomi Feinstein

Trending

Hard Rock Stadium Named Among the Cheapest Stadiums in NFL

Sports

Hard Rock Stadium Named Among the Cheapest Stadiums in NFL

By Ryan Yousefi
Reggaeton Producer Rvssian Wants Top Dollar for Miami Springs Digs

Real Estate

Reggaeton Producer Rvssian Wants Top Dollar for Miami Springs Digs

By Theo Karantsalis
Condo Collapse Victim's Brother Fights for Speaking Time Amid Surfside Political Circus

Government

Condo Collapse Victim's Brother Fights for Speaking Time Amid Surfside Political Circus

By Naomi Feinstein
FDLE Claims Díaz de la Portilla Pocketed Bribes From Centner Couple's Lobbyist

Crime

FDLE Claims Díaz de la Portilla Pocketed Bribes From Centner Couple's Lobbyist

By Izzy Kapnick
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation