 Parents Sue Miami-Based WanaBana Over Lead-Contaminated Applesauce | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Bad Apples: WanaBana's Lead-Contaminated Fruit Pouches for Kids Trigger Litigation Avalanche

More than 60 children have shown signs of lead poisoning potentially linked to the Miami-Dade company's applesauce. And the number is growing.
December 6, 2023
WanaBana says cinnamon sourced from South America is to blame for the lead contamination in its applesauce.
WanaBana says cinnamon sourced from South America is to blame for the lead contamination in its applesauce. Food and Drug Administration photo
Share this:
Lawsuits over the wave of child lead poisoning linked to a Miami-Dade company's applesauce products have started to roll into Florida courts, marking the start of what's sure to be a messy, protracted legal fallout from heavy-metal contamination affecting dozens of kids nationwide.

In late October, Miami Shores-based WanaBana recalled its apple cinnamon purée pouches after North Carolina health officials detected "extremely high concentrations of lead" in product samples and determined the purée was the source of high lead levels in the blood of several children, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company expanded the recall on November 9 to include products distributed under supermarket chains Schnucks' and Weis's in-house brands.

The WanaBana applesauce was sold across the country through online and retail stores. In one product sample from Dollar Tree, investigators detected lead levels 200 times greater than the action level the FDA proposed in draft guidance for fruit purées made for babies and young children.

As of December 5, there had been 64 reports of children with illnesses and "adverse events" potentially linked to the lead-contaminated applesauce, according to data collected by the FDA. Those affected have ranged from infants to children as old as 5 years. Reports of child sicknesses attributed to the contamination have been growing steadily in recent weeks.

The child "was losing weight at an alarming rate" and "would cry uncontrollably."

tweet this
In the wake of the recall, parents of children who were allegedly poisoned have started to file claims against the company, with the first civil cases in Miami-Dade County beginning to flow in last month.

One of the initial claimants, Mustafa Al-Khaled of Norfolk, Nebraska, claims he began noticing alarming changes in his 17-month-old son's demeanor and health in October. He notes his son, referred to in the complaint by the initials A.A., had been eating the apple purée since August.

"A.A. was losing weight at an alarming rate, would cry uncontrollably, and on multiple occasions passed white stool," the lawsuit states.

As his son's symptoms persisted, the lawsuit alleges, Al-Khaled took him to a medical center in November, where lab results showed he had very high levels of lead in his blood at 15.3 micrograms per deciliter. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses a blood-lead reference value of 3.5 micrograms per deciliter to help determine toxic levels of lead.

In a separate Miami-Dade lawsuit, Sarah Callahan and Ricky Callahan Jr. of Maryland say their one-year-old son tested positive for elevated lead levels in August after consuming the contaminated applesauce for months. They say they had been feeding the child the purée since May when he was 9 months old to help transition him from breast milk to solid foods.

To determine the source of their son's lead poisoning, the Callahans say, they placed him "on an elimination diet whereby he only consumed a limited number of whole foods that were prepared at home." They claim his blood-lead levels began to decrease as the applesauce was eliminated from his diet.

Around October 30, the pair saw the FDA's public health alert about the products and concluded the purée was the cause of their son's elevated lead levels.

The Callahans say WanaBana had marketed its items as high-quality, all-natural snacks with the all-caps slogan, "I AM ONLY FRUIT."

"Our products not only maintain the fruit’s organoleptic and nutritional characteristics, but also carry a production line with the highest standards in the market, evidenced in the certifications obtained year after year," the company's website stated.

Following the FDA's public health notice, WanaBana said in a statement the company is working closely with the FDA to investigate the source of contamination. Based on its ongoing investigation, the agency says that cinnamon in the applesauce is the likely culprit as similar products without cinnamon have not shown high levels of lead.

Wanabana USA said the cinnamon in the recalled products had been supplied by Negocios Asociados Mayoristas S.A., doing business as Negasmart, a distribution company located in Ecuador.

"The FDA is continuing to work with Ecuadorian authorities to investigate the source of the contamination and to determine if the cinnamon in the recalled products was used in other products or distributed as a raw ingredient to other countries. FDA has confirmed that Negasmart does not import cinnamon directly into the U.S.," the agency said.

Lead exposure can lead to grave health problems in children, including developmental delays, behavioral issues, and damage to the brain and nervous system, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In an interview with NBC News, Sarah Callahan said her son is exhibiting signs of speech delays and undergoing periodic blood tests.

"It’s really sad to see him sitting there...knowing especially that the lead poisoning wasn’t the baby’s fault and it wasn’t our fault," she said.

In addition to the South Florida cases, a class action was filed in October against WanaBana in North Carolina federal court over the lead contamination.

The Florida Department of Health notes that lead can taint spices, including cinnamon, through a variety of pathways. Accidental contamination can stem from improper storage or old production equipment. Intentional adulteration by introducing lead or lead compounds to add weight to a shipment or enhance product color has also been documented.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer at Miami New Times. She was born-and-raised in South Florida and is a graduate of the University of Miami where she majored in journalism and political science. While at UM, Naomi worked for the student-run newspaper The Miami Hurricane and was named the 2021 Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Florida's College Journalist of the Year. She later received her master's degree from the Columbia University School of Journalism.
Contact: Naomi Feinstein

Trending

FBI: Cruise Youth Counselor Admits to Molesting Children Aboard Celebrity Silhouette Ship

Crime

FBI: Cruise Youth Counselor Admits to Molesting Children Aboard Celebrity Silhouette Ship

By Naomi Feinstein
Dolphins Sit Atop AFC After Blowout Win Over Commanders

Sports

Dolphins Sit Atop AFC After Blowout Win Over Commanders

By Ryan Yousefi
UPDATE: Miami Seaquarium's Last Three Manatees Removed From Park

Animals

UPDATE: Miami Seaquarium's Last Three Manatees Removed From Park

By Alex DeLuca
Brightline Apologizes for "Nearly Incomprehensible" Customer Service

Traffic

Brightline Apologizes for "Nearly Incomprehensible" Customer Service

By Alex DeLuca
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation