Internet Blasts New Miami–Chicago Amtrak Route

The Floridian, as it has been dubbed, will offer round-trip service with stops in Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville, Washington, D.C., Pittsburgh, and Cleveland and will launch on Sunday, November 10. The trip combines the Capitol Limited and Silver Star routes for a limited time as the company makes way for the East River Tunnel Rehabilitation Project in New York.
"During this project, one tunnel tube will be closed at a time, minimizing service impacts, maximizing construction access, and modernizing the tunnel infrastructure to serve customers for another 100 years," the rail company's announcement reads.
As far as accommodations for the 47-hour journey, customers in coach class will be treated to wide, reclining seats with "ample legroom." First-class private room options include a roomette, which offers two reclining seats that turn into beds and shower access, or a bedroom, which is twice the size of a roomette and is equipped with an in-room bathroom and shower. The private rooms will have large bi-level windows, a sink, and a dedicated attendant who can provide turndown service, assist with meals, and help with luggage.
The announcement was met with mixed reactions from everyday people and railroad enthusiasts.
This was long needed," one social media user opined. "A direct Chicago to Miami service was the missing piece of the puzzle."
Nonfiction author and transit expert Taras Grescoe likewise applauded the new service.
"Wow, #Chicago to #Miami by train. The Floridian, with a real dining car," he wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "@Amtrak is on a tear!"
Several users noted that the new service is a welcome option for people who are afraid of flying or enjoy taking in the scenery when traveling across the United States.
"While train travel is not for me in this stage of my life, my sister tried it with her family because it was on her husband's adventure bucket list," commented a r/Miami subreddit user. "They rode Amtrak from Chicago to Seattle. They traveled with many people who travel exclusively by train, mostly retirees with plenty of time and a sprinkling of people with crippling flight anxiety. This new route will probably be used mostly by snowbirds, not young people coming to Miami for a bachelorette party."
While some were excited about the expansion of railroad service, others were disappointed by the price tag and how long the journey takes.
"I live in Jacksonville and want to go to South Bend for Christmas so I was excited to give this a try since I've never rode on a train before," an X user wrote. "But unfortunately, at $2,600 round trip for a roomette, that is too pricey for my budget. I would totally do it for half that price."
An X user presented a much less roundabout route between Miami and Chicago that would shave 11 hours off the trip with stops in Orlando, Jacksonville, Macon, Atlanta, Chattanooga, Nashville, Bowling Green, Louisville, Columbus, and Lafayette, Indiana.
"Now we just need this back," the commenter subtly noted — a reference to the fact that the Federal Railroad Administration had proposed the route in February.
Another X user sussed out the price and travel-time differences between flying and riding the rails.
"One could go from Chicago to Miami for ~$100 in 3 hrs TOTAL, nonstop by plane...vs Checks notes...uhh, is this right...47 hrs TOTAL and $1,500 by train? 😬😬," he wrote.
Shakeia Taylor, an editor at the Chicago Tribune, noted that she would have been more excited about the news if the service used high-speed trains.
"I love train travel," she said. "Prefer it to flying actually. But the time! Who has it? Not to mention, every time I've taken the train we're been delayed for freight."
A user on the r/Miami subreddit said the service is great for tourists or those on the no-fly list. Otherwise, they said, it is too slow.