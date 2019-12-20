 


Miami's independent source of local news and culture

Officer Adrian Valle (left)
Photo by Miami Police Department

Miami Cop Arrested for DUI After Leaving Strip Club, Peeing in Bottle on Side of Road

Jerry Iannelli | December 20, 2019 | 4:26pm
Mere days after a North Bay Village police officer was arrested for driving his squad car hammered-drunk and trying to pee during a field sobriety test, yet another Miami-area cop was arrested last night for virtually identical conduct (allegedly).

According to a police report obtained by New Times, Miami Police Department (MPD) Officer Adrian Jesus Valle was arrested for a DUI at 8 a.m. yesterday after other officers say they watched him leave a strip club in a white Dodge Charger. The report says Valle blew through a red light, needlessly turned on his police emergency lights, and refused to take a breathalyzer test once stopped. Via email, a spokesperson for MPD said Valle has been suspended without pay.

According to Valle's arrest report, police say they were working undercover outside Playmates Club near Coconut Grove at 3:44 a.m. when they saw Valle leave the premises with an unidentified man. They both got in a white Dodge Charger, which Valle drove.

The cops say they then watched Valle drive westbound on Shipping Avenue and travel at a pace "well under the posted speed limit of 40 mph." The officers say the car kept making lane changes without any turn signals. Eventually, the cops tried to pull over the Dodge, but they say Valle activated his own police emergency lights "to avoid the traffic stop" for two blocks before eventually pulling over.

The cops who responded say they noticed Valle's eyes were glassy and that he smelled of alcohol. When the officers ordered Valle out of the car, they say he kept swaying back and forth and had to steady himself on the hood of his car.

At 4:16 a.m., a traffic-homicide investigator arrived to conduct a field sobriety test. Valle allegedly refused.

"I'm sorry," he reportedly told the cops who'd stopped him. "I fucked up, I know I fucked up."

The cops then put him in a squad car for safekeeping. At 6:26 a.m., Valle allegedly said he needed to pee — so the cops let him relieve himself in a plastic bottle. Valle then sealed the bottle and chucked it on the side of the road. Police later recovered the bottle as evidence, and police noted that "a visual was kept on all times of the bottle."

At 8:05 a.m., Miami Fraternal Order of Police President Tommy Reyes arrived to supervise as police demanded Valle undergo a urine test. Valle allegedly refused and was subsequently placed under arrest. MPD's DUI unit then asked Valle to undergo a breathalyzer examination, which he also refused.

 
Jerry Iannelli is a staff writer for Miami New Times. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

