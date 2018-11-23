 


Promotional photo of an AR-15 rifle.EXPAND
Promotional photo of an AR-15 rifle.
Photo by Mesa Tactical / Flickr

Man Arrested at Gun Buyback Event for Putting a Sign on His Jeep that Read: "I Buy Guns"

Meg O'Connor | November 23, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

John Gillis didn't like the price Miami Police offered him when he attended a gun buyback event this past March. So he put a sign on his Jeep that said, "I Buy Guns." The cops weren't too fond of that, so after what Gillis describes as some back and forth, he was arrested for contracting without a license. The charges were later dropped by the prosecution due to a lack of evidence, according to the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office.

Gillis, an NRA instructor and gun collector, had contacted the police department in advance to ask how much they would pay for 27 AR-15 "lower receivers," which is the part of a firearm that provides housing for internal components such as the hammer. He was told the department would pay $250 for AR-15s, guns that are often used in mass shootings. Nikolas Cruz used an AR-15 when he murdered 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Adam Lanza used an AR-15-style rifle to kill 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School, and James Holmes used one when he ended the lives of 12 people and injured 58 others at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado.

AR-15s are customizable, and the ability to add high-capacity magazines to the weapons is an attraction for people looking to commit mass murder. But when Gillis showed up to sell his AR-15 parts, he says police only offered him $17 for each.

Generally, the lower receiver of an AR-15 with a serial number may be considered a firearm and requires a background check to purchase if it is more than 80 percent complete, said firearms expert and Buckeye Firearms Association executive director Dean Rieck in a statement emailed to New Times. An incomplete lower receiver can be purchased without a background check if it requires additional work to make it operable. But such work takes skill and the proper tools. Gillis' lower receivers were "non-functional," meaning they couldn't be shot without work and additional parts.

The Miami Police Department did not respond to requests for comment.

"They refused to take 27 AR-15s off the street as far as I'm concerned," Gillis told New Times. "The Miami Police Department doesn't classify this as a firearm. I asked for that in writing, but they wouldn't give it to me. They had initially promised $250 for the lower receivers, but now they only wanted to pay $17." Gillis said each receiver was likely worth about $50.

Gillis wasn't happy with the cops' price, so he stuck the "I Buy Guns" sign on his Jeep, offering to pay more than the police for firearms he could add to his collection (he ultimately had no takers). The way he tells it, several cops began to question Gillis, who is white, and his friend, who is black, and frisked the friend but not Gillis when they eventually arrested the pair. He also accuses the police of using a racist slur against his friend.

On March 17 around 10 a.m., Gillis was collared for contracting without a license on NW Ninth Avenue and Second Street. Three months later, on June 6, the charges were dropped.

"I wasn't contracting anything, I wasn't running a business. I just embarrassed them and annoyed them so they wanted to teach me a lesson," Gillis says. Though the police let him off with a promise to appear rather than taking him to jail, Gillis maintains that his rights were violated. Gillis' arrest report noted that he told officers he had offered to buy guns from the public rather than allow the City of Miami to "keep ripping people off."

The Miami Police Department's gun buyback program uses civil-asset forfeiture money to purchase guns.

 
Meg O'Connor is a reporting fellow for Miami New Times. She moved to Miami from New York after getting her master's degree in investigative journalism at Columbia University. She previously worked for CNN's Investigative Unit.

