New North Bay Village Condo to Offer Residents a Chauffeured Rolls-Royce

Shoma Bay, the new 24-story tower in North Bay Village to open in 2026, is offering future residents a seriously cool perk — a chauffeured Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Yes, you read that right. Residents can get a Rolls-Royce at their beck and call to cruise around Miami.
It's one of developer Shoma Group's moves to attract high-end buyers to the planned 333-unit building off the 79th Street Causeway in Biscayne Bay.
"We offer residents access to a bespoke Rolls-Royce to enhance the luxurious lifestyles they will experience at Shoma Bay. This kind of amenity goes beyond traditional luxurious features such as high-end appliances or premium finishes," said Stephanie Shojaee, one half of the power couple that runs Shoma Group.
Shoma Bay seems to be all about living your best life. We're talking about a pet spa for your fur babies, a golf simulator for your inner Tiger Woods, a zen garden to chill, and a wine club that will make your happy hours a little happier. In addition, as reported by New Times last month, Shoma Bay is also bringing what might be the most bougie Publix in Florida and a rooftop lounge right to the doorsteps of future residents.
But the crown jewel?
It's the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, ready to take you anywhere within 10 miles of the luxury condo.
"The Cullinan, as Rolls-Royce's premier luxury SUV, symbolizes elegance and sophistication, perfectly aligning with the lifestyle Shoma Bay will offer its residents," explained Stephanie Shojaee. "This chauffeured vehicle will provide transportation services within a 10-mile radius, extending to Miami's International Airport, the Bal Harbour Shops, and the Miami Design District."
And honestly, who wouldn't want to pull up in a Rolls-Royce?
If this sounds a bit familiar, it might be because back in 2018, Mansions at Acqualina offered a Rolls-Royce Cullinan with its $38 million penthouse.
Shojaee is the first Latina ambassador in the U.S. for Rolls-Royce, so, yeah, she's pretty into the brand.
"As the first Latina U.S. Rolls-Royce ambassador, something I take immense pride in, I feel that this collaboration highlights a growing trend of integrating high-end brands into real estate developments, which can attract affluent buyers who are not only looking for a place to call home in Miami but are looking for a lifestyle experience," Shojaee said.
So, what's next for Shoma Bay? While the Rolls-Royce Cullinan may seem unbeatable, Shoma Group claims it has more surprises up its sleeve.
"Shoma Bay is set to feature a distinguished high-end restaurant. While the name remains under wraps for now, it will be unveiled soon," teased Shojaee.
With units starting at $750,000, Shoma Bay will have apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms, as well as 10 penthouses.