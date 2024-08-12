 Miami Luxury Condo Offers Rolls-Royce Chauffeur to Residents | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

New North Bay Village Condo to Offer Residents a Chauffeured Rolls-Royce

Why drive when you can be driven?
August 12, 2024
Shoma Bay, the new 24-story tower in North Bay Village, is offering future residents a Rolls-Royce chauffeur to ride around town.
Shoma Bay, the new 24-story tower in North Bay Village, is offering future residents a Rolls-Royce chauffeur to ride around town. Image by Shoma Group

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $7,000. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$7,000
$1,100
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Miami's luxury condo game just went next level, and it's all about rolling in style.

Shoma Bay, the new 24-story tower in North Bay Village to open in 2026, is offering future residents a seriously cool perk — a chauffeured Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Yes, you read that right. Residents can get a Rolls-Royce at their beck and call to cruise around Miami.

It's one of developer Shoma Group's moves to attract high-end buyers to the planned 333-unit building off the 79th Street Causeway in Biscayne Bay.

"We offer residents access to a bespoke Rolls-Royce to enhance the luxurious lifestyles they will experience at Shoma Bay. This kind of amenity goes beyond traditional luxurious features such as high-end appliances or premium finishes," said Stephanie Shojaee, one half of the power couple that runs Shoma Group.
click to enlarge Concept image of a luxury condo lobby with high-end furniture, polished floors and modern chandeliers
Shoma Bay will be located off the John F. Kennedy Causeway in North Bay Village.
Design image by Shoma Group
Shoma Bay seems to be all about living your best life. We're talking about a pet spa for your fur babies, a golf simulator for your inner Tiger Woods, a zen garden to chill, and a wine club that will make your happy hours a little happier. In addition, as reported by New Times last month, Shoma Bay is also bringing what might be the most bougie Publix in Florida and a rooftop lounge right to the doorsteps of future residents.

But the crown jewel?
It's the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, ready to take you anywhere within 10 miles of the luxury condo.

"The Cullinan, as Rolls-Royce's premier luxury SUV, symbolizes elegance and sophistication, perfectly aligning with the lifestyle Shoma Bay will offer its residents," explained Stephanie Shojaee. "This chauffeured vehicle will provide transportation services within a 10-mile radius, extending to Miami's International Airport, the Bal Harbour Shops, and the Miami Design District."

And honestly, who wouldn't want to pull up in a Rolls-Royce?

If this sounds a bit familiar, it might be because back in 2018, Mansions at Acqualina offered a Rolls-Royce Cullinan with its $38 million penthouse.

Shojaee is the first Latina ambassador in the U.S. for Rolls-Royce, so, yeah, she's pretty into the brand.

"As the first Latina U.S. Rolls-Royce ambassador, something I take immense pride in, I feel that this collaboration highlights a growing trend of integrating high-end brands into real estate developments, which can attract affluent buyers who are not only looking for a place to call home in Miami but are looking for a lifestyle experience," Shojaee said.

So, what's next for Shoma Bay? While the Rolls-Royce Cullinan may seem unbeatable, Shoma Group claims it has more surprises up its sleeve.

"Shoma Bay is set to feature a distinguished high-end restaurant. While the name remains under wraps for now, it will be unveiled soon," teased Shojaee.

With units starting at $750,000, Shoma Bay will have apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms, as well as 10 penthouses. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Though she's a Jersey girl by birth, Zulekha Pitts, known as Zee by her family and friends, has deep roots in Florida. Before coming to New Times, she worked as a content creator and digital producer for USA Today and content producer for 3TV and CBS 5 News in Phoenix and also has experience as a digital host for the jewelry home-shopping channel Gem Shopping Network in Atlanta. A graduate of Rutgers University with a degree in Journalism and Media Studies, Zee is wrapping up a master's in communication at Villanova.
Contact: Zulekha Pitts
Video: Alysha Newman, OnlyFans Pole Vaulting Champion, Celebrates Medal

Sports

Video: Alysha Newman, OnlyFans Pole Vaulting Champion, Celebrates Medal

By Julia Postell
Alix Earle's Social Media Hit by Claims She Used the N-Word Ten Years Ago

Celebrities

Alix Earle's Social Media Hit by Claims She Used the N-Word Ten Years Ago

By Alex DeLuca
Sound Off! Thousands of Students, Parents Demand Broward Schools Lift Phone Ban

Education

Sound Off! Thousands of Students, Parents Demand Broward Schools Lift Phone Ban

By Naomi Feinstein
DeSantis Awards $8M Road Grant for Stadium That Inter Miami Pledged Would Use "No Public Dollars"

Inter Miami CF

DeSantis Awards $8M Road Grant for Stadium That Inter Miami Pledged Would Use "No Public Dollars"

By Naomi Feinstein
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation