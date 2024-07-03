 Miami Publix to Open With Food Hall, Rooftop in North Bay Village | Miami New Times
A Multimillion Dollar Publix With a Food Hall and Rooftop Lounge Is Coming to North Bay Village

A Miami condominium that has a Publix, Shoma Bazaar food hall, and a rooftop lounge is opening in North Bay Village in 2026
July 3, 2024
A rendering by Coral Gables-based Shoma Group of Shoma Bay in North Bay Village with a Publix, food hall, and rooftop lounge.
A rendering by Coral Gables-based Shoma Group of Shoma Bay in North Bay Village with a Publix, food hall, and rooftop lounge. Shoma Group image
With residences starting at $750,000, this might be the most bougie Publix in the state of Florida. (Next to, of course, the one in Palm Beach.)

Shoma Bay in North Bay Village, a mixed-use condominium tower with 333 upscale living units and a 35,037-square-foot Publix with a Shoma Bazaar food hall and a rooftop lounge, will open in 2026.

According to the South Florida Business Journal, Coral Gables-based Shoma Group broke ground on a mixed-use tower called Shoma Bay located at 1850 John F. Kennedy Cswy. in North Bay Village. It's only the beginning of multiple giant projects from several big-time developers happening in the area over the next two to three years.

Just last week, New York-based real estate development company Continuum announced it had acquired Miami institution Shuckers Waterfront Bar & Grill and the neighboring hotel on the property for a whopping $75 million. The company then made headlines when it announced it had partnered with entertainment company Palm Tree Crew, founded by international DJ Kygo, to turn the oceanfront restaurant into Palm Tree Club, a brand new waterfront hotel and restaurant with an entirely high-end, music-driven, Miami aesthetic.

Rumors are already swirling that beloved bar the Anderson secretly closed sometime in the past few months because "a big developer bought the land," as well as East Side Pizza in the same area along 79th Street just before the JFK Causeway.

Therefore, in the next few years, North Bay Village and its residents will experience a great deal of welcome — and likely unwelcome — change.
According to Shoma Bay's Instagram account, the "35,037-square-foot Publix supermarket [will be] complemented by 15,628 square feet of retail space, featuring a rooftop lounge and the renowned Shoma Bazaar food hall."

The 24-story condo is being built on Biscayne Bay, an island off of North Bay Village that is completely surrounded by water. "We are an island surrounded by water, with 360 degrees of water views from every single angle of the building," says Daniel Castaneda, Senior Vice President of International Sales at ISG World. The lavish amenities at Shoma Bay include a state-of-the-art golf simulator, a rooftop pool, a zen garden, a cigar room, a wine club, a fitness center, a spa, and an "elegant pet spa." Yes, an elegant pet spa.

"Prices for some of the condos initially started in the $400,000s; however, with 40 percent of inventory pre-sold, the remaining unsold condos are priced at around $750,000," states News Break.

Shoma Bay is expected to be completed in 2026. 
