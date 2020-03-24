Here's a List of All the Drive-Thru COVID-19 Test Sites in South Florida

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing centers are opening across Miami-Dade and Broward as test supplies become available.

Not everyone is eligible for testing — in most cases, people must show certain symptoms, have a travel history to countries affected by the novel coronavirus, or have had recent contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Some of the sites are drawing massive lines and quickly running out of test kits. Prepare to be patient, bring a photo ID, pack some snacks, and fill up your gas tank before you go.

Here are some of the places performing drive-thru COVID-19 testing in South Florida:



Community Health of South Florida

Patients must be experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath and have either a recent history of travel to an affected country or contact with someone who has contracted the novel coronavirus. Doris Ison Health Center, 10300 SW 216th St., Cutler Bay; 305-252-4820. Open weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon by appointment only.



Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs Campus

At this time, Larkin is prioritizing testing for first responders and healthcare providers. Testing is available by appointment only. 1475 W. 49th St., Hialeah; 305-830-0790.



Hard Rock Stadium

Patients must be symptomatic and older than age 65. Healthcare workers and first responders are also eligible. 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Coming soon: Marlins Park

Availability and eligibility information to come. 501 Marlins Way, Miami.



Cleveland Clinic Florida

Callers will be screened via phone by a nurse to determine if they are eligible for testing. Patients who meet the criteria will be given an appointment and have their temperature taken when they arrive at the drive-thru location. Patients who don't have a fever will not be tested. Krupa Center, 3250 Meridian Pkwy., Weston; 954-659-5951. Open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only.



Broward Health

Patients must have a written prescription from a physician to be tested, then call Broward Health at 954-320-5730 for an appointment. Address to be disclosed when a caller makes an appointment.



National Guard and Memorial Healthcare System

Patients must be showing symptoms of COVID-19 and fall into one of three categories: healthcare workers and first responders, seniors aged 65 or older, and people who recently traveled abroad. C.B. Smith Park, 900 N. Flamingo Rd., Pembroke Pines. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.