Miami's independent source of local news and culture

Motorists wait in line for drive-thru coronavirus testing in Cutler Bay.EXPAND
Motorists wait in line for drive-thru coronavirus testing in Cutler Bay.
Photo by Nadine DeMarco

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Center Opens in Cutler Bay

Alexi C. Cardona | March 18, 2020 | 9:43am
UPDATE, 11:15 a.m.: A worker at the Cutler Bay drive-thru says the center has run out of testing kits for the day. Drive-thru testing will resume tomorrow, March 19, at 9 a.m.

Amid all of the confusion and frustration over how, when, and where to get tested for COVID-19 symptoms, a new drive-thru testing center is opening in Miami-Dade.

Community Health of South Florida, a nonprofit health center, announced it will begin testing patients today at its Doris Ison Health Center at 10300 SW 216th St. in Cutler Bay. Testing will take place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until noon.

The health center asks patients to call 305-252-4820 to schedule an appointment.

Photo by Nadine DeMarco

Patients eligible for testing must be experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath and have either a recent history of travel to an affected country or contact with someone who has contracted the novel coronavirus, the Miami Herald reports.

The White House on Sunday said drive-thru and walk-through COVID-19 testing sites will increase in hard-hit states.

Editorial operations manager Nadine DeMarco contributed to this report.

 
Alexi C. Cardona is a staff writer at Miami New Times. A Hialeah native, she's happy to be back home writing about Miami's craziness after four years working for Naples Daily News.

