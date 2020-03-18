Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Center Opens in Cutler Bay

UPDATE, 11:15 a.m.: A worker at the Cutler Bay drive-thru says the center has run out of testing kits for the day. Drive-thru testing will resume tomorrow, March 19, at 9 a.m.

Amid all of the confusion and frustration over how, when, and where to get tested for COVID-19 symptoms, a new drive-thru testing center is opening in Miami-Dade.

Community Health of South Florida, a nonprofit health center, announced it will begin testing patients today at its Doris Ison Health Center at 10300 SW 216th St. in Cutler Bay. Testing will take place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until noon.

CHI will begin testing patients for COVID-19 starting 3/18 from 9am to 12 at the Doris Ison Health Center #PatientCareComesFirst pic.twitter.com/Yb7DZedAbz — CHI (@CHISouthFl) March 17, 2020

The health center asks patients to call 305-252-4820 to schedule an appointment.

EXPAND Photo by Nadine DeMarco

Patients eligible for testing must be experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath and have either a recent history of travel to an affected country or contact with someone who has contracted the novel coronavirus, the Miami Herald reports.

The White House on Sunday said drive-thru and walk-through COVID-19 testing sites will increase in hard-hit states.

Editorial operations manager Nadine DeMarco contributed to this report.