Miami Beach Parking Rates to Increase Soon. Here’s How Much

On Thursday, September 19, the City of Miami Beach announced that parking rate increases around the city will go into effect on October 1.
Beginning that day, residents registered in the city's Resident Parking Discount Program will pay $2 per hour for parking in street spaces, city garages, and on surface lots. The previous resident rate was $1 an hour.
The 46th Street and Collins Avenue surface lot will increase from $6 to $8 per day for residents. Visitor passes purchased by registered zone residents will also increase, from $3 per 24-hour period to $4.
For nonresidents, parking for on-street spots, surface lots, and garages will increase throughout the city. The rates will vary by location. The rate for nonresidents parking in the 46th Street and Collins Avenue surface lot will increase from $20 to $26, according to the city.
The city says this represents the first rate increase since 2015.
"It is being implemented as a result of an increase in the Consumer Price Index," the announcement states.