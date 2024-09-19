Somebody Call a Locksmith! Diddy Still Has a Key to the City of Miami Beach!

Back in 2015, during the Revolt Music Conference at the Fontainebleau, then-Miami Beach Mayor Phillip Levine presented Sean "Diddy" Combs with an honorary key to the city. Photos snapped during the event show the cheesing music mogul proudly hoisting the ceremonial honor, which the city has awarded to other celebrities including Jennifer Lopez and Celia Cruz.
But while some cities, such as New York, have since rescinded the symbolic keys they gave Combs in light of mounting sexual-assault allegations against him, Miami Beach has yet to do the same.
Although the city rescinded its "Sean 'Diddy' Combs Day" proclamation earlier this summer, city spokesperson Melissa Berthier tells New Times the municipality has "no record" of repossessing Combs' key.
Berthier did not immediately respond to a follow-up question about whether the city has plans to reclaim it.
Combs was arrested at a New York City hotel earlier this week amid a sprawling federal sex-trafficking investigation. An unsealed federal grand jury indictment filed against the musician revealed that agents found copious amounts of narcotics, baby oil, and lube at his Miami and Los Angeles properties. He allegedly used the supplies for "Freak Offs" during which women engaged in sexual acts with male commercial sex workers.
"For decades, Sean Combs abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct," the indictment alleges.
Combs' arrest follows a series of federal lawsuits, one of which was brought in late 2023 by his ex-girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura and described years of alleged rape and physical abuse at Combs' hands.
While Combs denied wrongdoing and the suit was settled in one day, CCTV footage surfaced in May showing him violently assaulting Ventura in a hotel hallway in 2016.
After the disturbing video was released, New York City Mayor Eric Adams reportedly demanded that Combs return his key to the Big Apple.
"After internal deliberations, the Key of the City of New York committee recommended nullifying and rescinding Mr Combs’ key,” Adams wrote to Combs about the honor, which was awarded to him in September 2023. "I have accepted their recommendation."
Combs also received an honorary key from the City of Chicago; it's unclear whether the Windy City has asked that he give it back.