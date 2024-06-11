Swamped! Severe Weather Causes Widespread Flight Delays at MIA

Following days of scorching heat and unrelenting sunshine, Miami is facing a dramatic weather shift.
A weather advisory issued this morning warned of torrential downpours and flooding, leading to flight delays and cancellations at Miami International Airport (MIA).
As of 11:30 a.m., 234 flights had been delayed today at MIA, pushing the airport to the top of U.S. charts for flight complications. MIA ranked first and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) ranked second on the MiseryMap, a rundown of flight delays nationwide.
There have been 14 flight cancellations at MIA today, and flights are experiencing an average delay of two hours, with disruptions expected to persist throughout the day.
Update published 2:50 p.m.: As of 2:34 p.m., 406 delays and 29 cancellations had been logged at MIA today. Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) has surpassed Miami with more than 500 delays. FLL, remains in the third spot.
Forecasters predict some areas in South Florida may experience 10 inches of rain in total by the end of the week.
While temperatures are expected to cool down for the remainder of the week, South Floridians will face heavy rainfall and potential flooding in some areas. A flood watch was in effect for all of South Florida as of Tuesday morning.
"Periods of widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to begin as early as Tuesday morning. Six to nine inches of rain is expected across Southwest Florida and two to five inches expected for east coast areas through Wednesday evening," the National Weather Service Office in Miami wrote.