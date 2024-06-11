 Florida Panthers Take 2-0 Lead Over Oilers in Stanley Cup Finals: | Miami New Times
Florida Panthers Head to Edmonton With Chance to Win First Stanley Cup

In one of the most head-scratching plays of the playoffs, Niko Mikkola turned a near-catastrophe into a goal to tie the game.
June 11, 2024
Niko Mikkola of the Florida Panthers celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in Game Two of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 10, 2024.
Niko Mikkola of the Florida Panthers celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in Game Two of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 10, 2024. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
The Florida Panthers are headed to Canada with a 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Finals, hoping to check a big silver cup through customs on the way home.

The Panthers are now just two games away from making history after a come-from-behind dominant 4-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup on Monday night at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.

If you missed Game 2, the 4-1 score is misleading. This one was a nail-biter until the final few moments as the Oilers pulled their goalie, creating two-man advantages throughout the final minutes before Florida put the game away.
The action was locked in a scoreless tie midway through the first period until Edmonton was the first to break through with a 3-on-1 breakaway goal. It was the first puck let into the net by Sergei Bobrovsky this series, and, spoiler alert, the only goal he has allowed heading into Thursday night's Game 3.

Being down 1-0 at home in Game 2 felt like the first bit of panic to set in for a Panthers team hoping to protect home-ice advantage.
In what might be the most head-scratching action of the series (perhaps the Panthers' entire playoff run), Niko Mikkola whipped the puck at Bobrovsky, his own goalie, in a near-catastrophic move that almost scored one for the opposing team. But he followed up the blunder by streaking down the ice and slapping in the tying goal on the opposite net. From near-zero to Panthers hero, all in a matter of a few moments — NHL playoff hockey at its finest.

With the game tied up and the Panthers back on the prowl, the party got started as Evan Rodrigues took his first step as the night's hero, scoring two of the Panthers' three third-period goals.
Rodrigues' first goal came early in the third period, breaking a 1-1 tie, and his second score — a powerplay goal — extended the lead to 3-1. Rodrigues has now scored three goals in the series' first two games.
With the game nearly over, Aaron Ekblad sealed the Panthers Game 2 victory with an empty-netter late in the third. As far as three-goal blowouts go, this one felt much closer than the score, though the Panthers won't be snubbing their noses at a win that puts them just two games shy of hoisting the Stanley Cup.
While goals are nice, the game's story was Bobrovsky, who was once again stellar in net. Bob made 18 saves — all coming after the first Oilers shot on goal went in — and squashed opportunity after opportunity all night, including four power plays.

Looking ahead, the Panthers will head to Canada for Games 3 and 4 at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Game 3 is set for Thursday at 8 p.m.
