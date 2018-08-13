An 11-Year-Old Hacker Needed Just Ten Minutes to Change Florida's Election Results

In 2014, Russian hackers nearly wreaked havoc on Ukraine's presidential elections. Their plan: Sneak into the country's election website to make it look like an ultra-right-winger had won with 37 percent of the vote, when in reality he'd received barely 1 percent. That plan was foiled at the last minute, but a similar disinformation campaign might be way too easy to pull off in Florida.

That's what a group of hacking experts discovered over the weekend. In fact, they found the website for Florida's Department of State was so insecure that an 11-year-old hacker needed only ten minutes to bust into a replica and make it look like the wrong candidate had won a presidential election.

“These things should not be easy enough for an 8-year-old kid to hack within 30 minutes," Nico Sell, one of the event's organizers, told PBS yesterday. "It’s negligent for us as a society.”