Marco Rubio Votes Down New Election-Security Funding for 2018 Midterms

Marco Rubio, a surrealist art project that accidentally became sentient and got elected to the Senate, spends a lot of time tweeting about how America needs to get "tough" on Vladimir Putin. If you need someone to sponsor an extremely lame amendment "trolling" Putin by re-naming the Russian Embassy's street in Washington after a dead Russian dissident, Marco's your guy.

But if you actually want to allocate funding to ensure the 2018 midterm elections don't get hacked by Moscow, don't count on Tough Foreign-Policy Wonk Rubio to stand guard. Senate Republicans today voted down a budget amendment that would have increased election-security spending by $250 million with a handy assist from Rubio. The amendment needed 60 "yes" votes to pass — but only 50 Senators, including just one Republican, voted in favor. On the other side, three GOP senators missed the vote, and all 47 others voted no.

No matter how you feel about the Russia investigation in and of itself (we still don't have evidence that Russian interference actually won the election for Donald Trump), it's pretty dang clear that the Russian government absolutely wants to keep interfering in U.S. elections and that American voting systems are not particularly secure.