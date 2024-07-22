Florida Leads Nation in Addiction-Related Searches, Study Says

The study reveals Florida residents made an average of 812 addiction-related searches monthly per 100,000 people, a staggering 53 percent higher than the national average of 529 searches. The most common search terms in the Sunshine State included "alcoholics anonymous," "alcoholics anonymous meetings near me," and "workaholic," highlighting significant concerns about alcoholism and job burnout.
Following Florida, Arizona ranks second in addiction-related searches, with 713 monthly searches per 100,000 residents, 35 percent above the national average, according to the study, which was performed by nicotine pouch retailer Snuzzer. Texas comes in third, with 691 searches per 100,000 people, indicating a 30 percent higher search rate than the typical American.
States Searching About Addiction the Most:
Miikka Saloseutu from Snuzzer, commented on the findings, noting a shift in addiction concerns.
"It is well-known that, unfortunately, many Americans are battling alcoholism," said Saloseutu. "However, it is surprising to see people searching about work addiction ahead of other issues like smoking or gambling. This may reflect a growing awareness of burnout and its negative consequences."
The study's methodology involved using Google Keyword Planner to track searches for addiction-related terms over the past 12 months. The results could provide some hints not only about the prevalence of addiction but also varying state-by-state attitudes toward acknowledging and seeking help for these issues.
Saloseutu stressed the importance of accessible support and resources for those struggling with addiction.
"It is vital that people suffering from addiction have access to support and resources that will help them overcome it, and don't feel like they are alone in their struggle," he added.
In a 2023 Kaiser Family Foundation [KFF] poll, two-thirds of Americans reported having experienced addiction to alcohol or drugs, either personally or within their families.