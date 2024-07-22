 Florida Has Highest Addiction-Related Google Searches | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Florida Leads Nation in Addiction-Related Searches, Study Says

Florida has the highest rate of addiction-related Google searches in the U.S., with terms like "alcoholics anonymous" leading the way.
July 22, 2024
Florida, Arizona, Texas, and Massachusetts topped the nation for monthly average addiction-related searches per capita.
Florida, Arizona, Texas, and Massachusetts topped the nation for monthly average addiction-related searches per capita. Photo by Reklamlar/Getty Images
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Florida tops the list of U.S. states with the most addiction-related Google searches, according to a recent study.

The study reveals Florida residents made an average of 812 addiction-related searches monthly per 100,000 people, a staggering 53 percent higher than the national average of 529 searches. The most common search terms in the Sunshine State included "alcoholics anonymous," "alcoholics anonymous meetings near me," and "workaholic," highlighting significant concerns about alcoholism and job burnout.

Following Florida, Arizona ranks second in addiction-related searches, with 713 monthly searches per 100,000 residents, 35 percent above the national average, according to the study, which was performed by nicotine pouch retailer Snuzzer. Texas comes in third, with 691 searches per 100,000 people, indicating a 30 percent higher search rate than the typical American.

States Searching About Addiction the Most:

These are the 15 states search about addiction-related issues the most, with Flordia topping the list.
Source: Snuzzer

Miikka Saloseutu from Snuzzer, commented on the findings, noting a shift in addiction concerns.

"It is well-known that, unfortunately, many Americans are battling alcoholism," said Saloseutu. "However, it is surprising to see people searching about work addiction ahead of other issues like smoking or gambling. This may reflect a growing awareness of burnout and its negative consequences."

The study's methodology involved using Google Keyword Planner to track searches for addiction-related terms over the past 12 months. The results could provide some hints not only about the prevalence of addiction but also varying state-by-state attitudes toward acknowledging and seeking help for these issues.

Saloseutu stressed the importance of accessible support and resources for those struggling with addiction.

"It is vital that people suffering from addiction have access to support and resources that will help them overcome it, and don't feel like they are alone in their struggle," he added.

In a 2023 Kaiser Family Foundation [KFF] poll, two-thirds of Americans reported having experienced addiction to alcohol or drugs, either personally or within their families.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Though she's a Jersey girl by birth, Zulekha Pitts, known as Zee by her family and friends, has deep roots in Florida. Before coming to New Times, she worked as a content creator and digital producer for USA Today and content producer for 3TV and CBS 5 News in Phoenix and also has experience as a digital host for the jewelry home-shopping channel Gem Shopping Network in Atlanta. A graduate of Rutgers University with a degree in Journalism and Media Studies, Zee is wrapping up a master's in communication at Villanova.
Contact: Zulekha Pitts
Livin' on the Edge: Southernmost Home in Continental U.S. Listed for $18.5M

Real Estate

Livin' on the Edge: Southernmost Home in Continental U.S. Listed for $18.5M

By Naomi Feinstein
Spokesperson Apologizes for Sharing Mayor Suarez's Trump Endorsement to City of Miami Instagram Account

Election

Spokesperson Apologizes for Sharing Mayor Suarez's Trump Endorsement to City of Miami Instagram Account

By Tom Finkel
President Joe Biden Drops Out of 2024 Race, Endorses Kamala Harris

Election

President Joe Biden Drops Out of 2024 Race, Endorses Kamala Harris

By Tom Finkel
Plastic Surgeon Dr. Miami on What the Hell Happened to Matt Gaetz’s Face

Election

Plastic Surgeon Dr. Miami on What the Hell Happened to Matt Gaetz’s Face

By Alex DeLuca
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation