"Floating" Fort Lauderdale Mansion Hits the Market for $50 Million

The waterfront estate features a cantilever design and includes an outdoor pickleball court. What more could you ask for?
August 26, 2024
The $50 million waterfront estate was built in 2020.
The $50 million waterfront estate was built in 2020. Photo by Danny Petroni
A waterfront mansion straight out of Architectural Digest is available in Fort Lauderdale for an extremely cool $49.9 million.

Designed by Winter Haven native Max Strang, the 10,000-square-foot home on the New River at 516 Mola Ave. features a "floating" cantilever design, floor-to-ceiling windows that offer "breathtaking panoramic views," a gourmet chef's kitchen, a movie theater, six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two half-baths, and an expansive pool with 740 feet of waterfront. The 1.16-acre gated peninsula estate was built by Bomar Builders in 2020.

The property even has a court dedicated to America's new favorite pastime: pickleball.

"This estate beautifully blends modern aesthetics with its serene natural surroundings, offering an unmatched living experience," the listing reads.

The mansion, which is listed by Tim Elmes of Compass, also includes a gym, wet bar, and a primary suite with a private balcony overlooking the New River. Many of the rooms including the guest rooms offer sliding glass doors allowing for bonafide indoor-outdoor living.
click to enlarge front of $50 million mansion
Photo by Danny Petroni
click to enlarge front of the floating portion of the $50 million mansion
Photo by Danny Petroni
click to enlarge waterfront views in the backyard of $50 million mansion
Photo by Danny Petroni
click to enlarge bedroom with the sliding glass doors open to the balcony
Photo by Danny Petroni
click to enlarge big modern island in the kitchen
Photo by Danny Petroni
click to enlarge another view of the backyard and the floating $50 million mansion
Photo by Danny Petroni
click to enlarge Pool at $50 million mansion
Photo by Danny Petroni
click to enlarge family room with floor-to-ceiling windows on the water
Photo by Danny Petroni
click to enlarge office with the sliding glass doors open overlooking the water and pool
Photo by Danny Petroni
click to enlarge Outdoor kitchen and backyard of $50 million modern mansion
Photo by Danny Petroni
click to enlarge Dining area and family room inside $50 million mansion
Photo by Danny Petroni
click to enlarge shower with floor-to-ceiling windows
Photo by Danny Petroni
click to enlarge bathtub in the primary suite next to floor-to-ceiling windows
Photo by Danny Petroni
click to enlarge hallway with floor-to-ceiling windows with trees on either side
Photo by Danny Petroni
click to enlarge steps away from the kitchen is the entrance to the pool
Photo by Danny Petroni
click to enlarge foyer inside the mansion
Photo by Danny Petroni
