Navigation
Support Us
Search

Business

Feds Investigating John Ruiz's Record-Breaking LifeWallet SPAC Deal

Prominent attorney John Ruiz's company LifeWallet has revealed that it's the subject of a probe by federal regulators and received a subpoena from the Department of Justice.
August 3, 2023
John Ruiz (seated) aboard a private plane during a 2022 New Times interview.
John Ruiz (seated) aboard a private plane during a 2022 New Times interview. Photo by Joshua Ceballos
Share this:
Last year, University of Miami sports benefactor John Ruiz took his business MSP Recovery public with a $32 billion valuation in the largest-ever reverse merger of its kind in the U.S.

Ruiz's predictions about the company's growth and future revenue left some stock market observers speechless, though Ruiz was eyeing an even bigger valuation of $50 billion. Stanford Law professor Michael Klausner likened MSP to a flying car company and said that given the firm's revenue figures, the lofty valuation was in a "class by itself."

Now it appears the May 2022 transaction grabbed the attention not only of analysts and investors but federal regulators as well.

In a recent filing, MSP Recovery, now known as LifeWallet, says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission opened an investigation last August into the record-breaking deal, which involved a so-called special-purpose-acquisition-company (SPAC) merger with Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II.

"The company received a subpoena dated March 1, 2023 from the SEC regarding the aforementioned subject matter, and subsequently received a subpoena on May 10, 2023 requesting documents in connection with the company's financial statements for the periods ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022," the 8-k filing reads.

LifeWallet also revealed that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office related to a federal grand jury investigation in the Southern District of Florida.

In response to New Times' request for comment, the company pointed to the public statement in the filing, which says LifeWallet is confident the investigations "will be resolved without any material developments."

"To the best of the company's knowledge, the Department of Justice has not issued any target letters to anyone associated with the company as a result of this investigation," the filing reads.

As noted in the filing, LifeWallet recently warned shareholders in April that its 2022 financial statements were no longer reliable as a result of accounting errors. LifeWallet admitted that the reporting periods — the ones apparently cited by the SEC — were "materially misstated" and that the company was taking steps to bring its accounting process up to snuff.

The company's Chief Financial Officer Calvin Hamstra resigned from his position in June and was replaced by Chief Operating Officer Ricardo Rivera.

LifeWallet's acknowledgment of the federal probes comes on the heels of a Miami Herald report that noted the company was under investigation by federal agencies.

Ruiz made a name for himself in Miami as a prominent litigator and host of the show "La Ley" on Spanish-language television. In 2021, he bought the storied local outfit Cigarette Racing, in keeping with his penchant for zipping across Miami-area waters in speedboats. His luxury expenditures, including a custom private jet, and property acquisitions have come under scrutiny in light of LifeWallet's financial struggles.

The MSP Recovery deal, which was considered the largest ever U.S. SPAC merger as measured by enterprise value, propelled Ruiz into the national spotlight and untold wealth. Ruiz went on to pour money into his alma mater, University of Miami, reportedly investing $14 million in name-image-likeness (NIL) deals for 165 athletes, including Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack, who landed a two-year $800,000 NIL deal with the company.

LifeWallet is in the business of large-scale collections on medical claims. Ruiz markets it as a firm that uses specialized technology to identify collection opportunities on behalf of Medicare and other parties who covered patient medical bills that should have been shouldered by auto insurers or other payers.

The company's shareholders have been pummeled over the last year and a half, as its share value collapsed almost immediately after going public. Its stock dropped more than 90 percent from the SPAC's $10 share price in short order, and is now trading at 18 cents a share as of the evening of August 3.

In 2022, the firm raked in a tiny fraction of its $992 million annual revenue projection. Following a year of financial woes, it rebranded as LifeWallet while promoting a series of new health technology features.

Still, the company's fate has yet to make the turnaround Ruiz and shareholders were hoping to see.

In April, LifeWallet was dropped as the claims agent in a class action against Florida Power and Light (FPL) over prolonged power outages following Hurricane Irma in 2017. In one motion, FPL pointed to LifeWallet's recent SEC filings to argue the company "is in serious financial trouble" and "may not survive the duration of this lawsuit."

LifeWallet has also faced delisting from the NASDAQ exchange due to its stock lingering below $1 for 30 consecutive business days. (The company maintains it submitted a compliance plan to meet NASDAQ listing requirements.)

Often referred to as blank-check companies, SPACs like Ruiz's vehicle Lionheart Acquisition raise money from investors (typically institutional players) to acquire a private company for the purpose of taking the venture public. While advocates claim SPAC deals provide a means for early-stage companies to swiftly go public, critics have warned they shortcut the traditional public offering process and have the propensity to generate big profits for institutional investors and sponsors while less sophisticated, retail investors suffer losses after the post-merger decline.

LifeWallet says although it "has cooperated, and will continue to cooperate fully" with the federal probes, "there can be no assurance as to the outcome."
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer at Miami New Times. She was born-and-raised in South Florida and is a graduate of the University of Miami where she majored in journalism and political science. While at UM, Naomi worked for the student-run newspaper The Miami Hurricane and was named the 2021 Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Florida's College Journalist of the Year. She later received her master's degree from the Columbia University School of Journalism.
Contact: Naomi Feinstein

Trending

Florida Cops: Stop Narcing on Manatee Orgies! (PHOTOS)

Environment

Florida Cops: Stop Narcing on Manatee Orgies! (PHOTOS)

By Alex DeLuca
Publix Heiress Donated to Candidate Who Backed Patriot Prayer, Schmoozed With White Supremacist

Politics

Publix Heiress Donated to Candidate Who Backed Patriot Prayer, Schmoozed With White Supremacist

By Alex DeLuca
Hialeah Strip Club Claims Ex-Mayor Set Up Televised Police Raid With No Warrant

News

Hialeah Strip Club Claims Ex-Mayor Set Up Televised Police Raid With No Warrant

By Theo Karantsalis
"Cooked" Alive: Inmates Stew in Florida Prisons' Extreme Heat

News

"Cooked" Alive: Inmates Stew in Florida Prisons' Extreme Heat

By Alex DeLuca
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation