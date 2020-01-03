DaBaby Arrested in Miami, Will Make Court Appearance Later Today

DaBaby, the 28-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper named BET's 2019 Best New Artist, was arrested last night in Miami on a warrant out of Texas.

DaBaby, whose legal name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 11:49 p.m. As of this morning, he is still in custody and is expected to make his first appearance before a Miami-Dade judge later today.

The Texas warrant charges DaBaby with one count of battery. Videos posted on social media show him being led away in handcuffs by officers from the Miami Police Department yesterday afternoon.

Why they locked up Da Baby bruh... he ain’t even do nuffin... pic.twitter.com/8I7T24JQRW — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) January 2, 2020

According to TMZ, the arrest stems from an alleged attempted robbery of a concert promoter. DaBaby claimed the promoter withheld several thousand dollars he was owed for a gig, the gossip site reports. A video obtained by TMZ appears to show members of the rapper's crew attacking the promoter on a busy street.

In the past year, DaBaby has run into a slew of legal problems, leading to multiple arrests.

Last June, he was convicted of the misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon in connection with a fatal shooting at a North Carolina Walmart in 2018. The rapper was placed on a year of unsupervised probation.

Most recently, he was arrested late last month after a concert in Charlotte, North Carolina, where police found a half-ounce of marijuana in his car. He has claimed cops routinely harass him in his home state.

He was in Miami for a New Year's Eve performance alongside Diddy and DJ Khaled at the South Beach nightclub Story. DaBaby is scheduled to return to the Magic Citys in February to perform at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at the American Airlines Arena.