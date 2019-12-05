 


Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses is coming to the Magic City, where the grass is green and the girls are pretty.EXPAND
Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses is coming to the Magic City, where the grass is green and the girls are pretty.
Photo by George Martinez

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Brings Guns N’ Roses, Maroon 5, DJ Khaled, DaBaby, and Other Acts to Miami

Kat Bein | December 5, 2019 | 11:48am
The Super Bowl: It's a big deal, and it's not just about football. For better or for worse, it's one of this nation's most celebrated pop cultural events, and the city that winds up hosting it inevitably explodes in activity each year. That means Miami traffic will suck even more than usual, but as a consolation prize, the city will get a massive, three-day music festival featuring headlining acts from what seems like every genre under the sun.

Last year, Bud Light, EA Sports, and On Location Experiences teamed up to launch the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest for the 2019 iteration in Atlanta. It proved to be a commercial hit, so the tradition will continue in 2020 with a Miami edition at the American Airlines Arena. The festival, promising performances by pop music darlings, rock stars, and hip-hop trendsetters, is making sure to include a bit of everything for people of all ages and dispositions.

Friday will bring "Welcome to the Jungle" rockers Guns N' Roses, because Gen X still loves a good guitar shred with their pigskin. Saturday will pack meme-worthy Super Bowl 2019 halftime show performers Maroon 5 and special guests, so, Miami mamis, have your cameras ready to snap pics of singer Adam Levine's abs.

Sunday is set to be the domain of Miami's eminent hype king, DJ Khaled, who most definitely won't be missing an opportunity to tell his home city: "We the best!" He'll bring some of the biggest hip-hop and R&B stars with him to the stage, including an opening set from North Carolina rapper DaBaby, whose grimy chart-topping song "Suge" dominated rap airwaves all year and whose video has racked up nearly 180 million views on YouTube.

Those are just the headlining sets, and other performers will be announced in the weeks to come. Because it's the Super Bowl, the festival will also include appearances by celebrities and professional athletes. Whatever your thoughts on America's addiction to consumerism and unhealthy fixation on football may be, the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival is sure to be a pop cultural explosion.

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. With Guns N' Roses, Maroon 5, DJ Khaled and friends, DaBaby, and others. Thursday, January 30, through Sunday, February 1, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets go on sale Monday, December 9, via superbowlmusicfest.com and ticketmaster.com.

 
Kat Bein is a freelance writer and has been described as this publication’s "senior millennial correspondent." She has an impressive, if unhealthy, knowledge of all things pop culture.

