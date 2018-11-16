Another Woman Died on a Royal Caribbean Cruise Because of Shoddy Medical Care, Family Says

Cynthia and Humphrey Braaf left their home in Sunrise last November for a six-night cruise around the Caribbean celebrating their 30th anniversary — but only Humphrey made it home. After Cynthia fell ill aboard the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Freedom of the Seas, she was unable to get needed medical care, and by the time she was finally evacuated, it was too late, a lawsuit filed earlier this month states. Braaf had lost the love of his life, and his three children their mother.

Humphrey and Cynthia met when they were just five years old. Their parents were close friends, so the two became childhood playmates. They reconnected after Humphrey graduated from college and were inseparable. They had three children together. Their youngest turned 22 in June, 2017, so Humphrey and Cynthia felt they had reached a point in their lives together where they had more time to focus on each other. They had never been on a cruise before, but at their pastor's suggestion, decided to try one.

"The cruise was the start of all the things we had planned together. Our kids had just grown up. We were going to go to Israel — we had a lot of things planned," Humphrey tells New Times. "But I guess if you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans."

After Cynthia's death, Humphrey was left with funeral and medical bills. A coworker started a GoFundMe to help cover some of the costs. Earlier this month, Humphrey sued Royal Caribbean in Florida's Southern District to try to recoup some of his losses. The lawsuit claims Cynthia's death could have been avoided had Royal Caribbean provided adequate medical care on board the ship.

Although Cynthia could have been air-lifted off the ship once the doctors realized she was in critical condition, she wasn't promptly evacuated, and her condition worsened overnight with limited medical assistance, the lawsuit states.

Asked about Cynthia's death, Owen Torres, a Royal Caribbean spokesperson, said in a statement emailed to New Times, "We are unable to respond to any inquiries regarding this case as it is under litigation."

It is not uncommon for passengers who fall ill aboard cruise ships to die after failing to receive adequate medical care on board.

Just months before Cynthia died at age 54, Amy Tong began suffering from complications of Lupus while aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise in Naples on June 30, 2017. Though her husband immediately sought medical help, he was initially told the only medical facility for the nearly 5,000 people aboard the Freedom of the Seas was closed. More than 20 minutes later, he did get assistance for his wife, but doctors aboard the ship did not administer proper treatment, a lawsuit filed against Royal Caribbean this past August alleges. Within hours, she was dead.

Exactly one year before Cynthia's death, 68-year-old Brenda Jackson died aboard a Carnival ship. Around 2 a.m. November 13, 2016, Jackson, who had mild chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and her daughter, Printiss Jackson-Davis, saw the ship's doctor because Jackson was having trouble breathing. The doctor directed a nurse to administer oxygen to Jackson to increase her oxygen flow despite warnings from the nurse that it was a bad idea for someone with COPD.

According to a lawsuit later filed by Jackson-Davis, her mother felt lightheaded while connected to the oxygen and asked for it to be turned off, but the doctor said no. Minutes later, according to the lawsuit, Jackson "made an agonized screeching noise and went into cardiac arrest." In the hours that followed, Brenda Jackson suffered another heart attack and a seizure, and though the ship's doctor allegedly said he would call a helicopter to evacuate Jackson, he never did. She later died aboard the Carnival Dream. (A Carnival spokesperson said the company does not comment on pending litigation.)

In the most recent case, Cynthia Braaf started suffering from complications of her well-managed diabetes several days into the cruise on the morning of November 10, 2017. Her husband contacted the ship's infirmary, alerting doctors to the fact that his wife was feeling lethargic, weak, and had slurred speech, the lawsuit states.

After some back and forth, a nurse arrived at their room and noted Cynthia was hyperventilating and hypothermic. A blood sugar test found she had a glucose level of 419, way above the normal range. They brought her to the ship's infirmary, where they found she had a significantly low ph level and potassium of 3.3 (which is slightly below normal). She was diagnosed with diabetic ketoacidosis, a severe and urgent — yet very treatable — medical condition.

Then Cynthia's symptoms rapidly worsened. Within an hour and twenty minutes, the lawsuit states, her potassium level shot up to a dangerously high 7.1, which can lead to deadly changes in heart rhythm.

When the ship's doctor, Japtha Myrna from South Africa, arrived, he ordered "2 units of insulin" if Cynthia's blood glucose level was at or above 300. In the early morning hours of November 11, the insulin was administered, the lawsuit states, along with 50 ml of sodium bicarbonate. Treatment for diabetic ketoacidosis typically involves intravenous fluids, insulin, and potassium to prevent low blood potassium levels.

After the Freedom of the Seas returned to Port Everglades, Cynthia was immediately transferred to Broward General Hospital via ambulance. When she arrived at the ER, she was intubated and unresponsive. Several hours later, at 12:25 a.m. on November 12, she was pronounced dead. Diabetic ketoacidosis was listed as the cause of death.

Five days after Cynthia died in Broward General Hospital, her daughter gave birth to their first grandchild.

"My daughter was in that same hospital later on that week, and she gave birth to my grandson. Cynthia couldn't be there for it," Humphrey said. "I don't understand why you can have a dining hall or a club or a store that has more square footage than a sick bay has on a ship with 4,000 people on it."

The lawsuit alleges that Royal Caribbean was negligent because doctors failed to properly assess Cynthia's condition, appropriately treat her, consult appropriate specialists, monitor her, or evacuate her.

"Had Cynthia Braaf received the appropriate care and treatment, she more than likely would not have died," the lawsuit states.

Cynthia and Humphrey's last photo together, taken aboard the Freedom of the Seas on their anniversary Courtesy of Humphrey Braaf

"Every day, I'm still in the same house. I'm still in the same bedroom. I see our pictures together every day, so do my kids, and there are days where I think, I'm just no good," Humphrey says. "But I'm trying, and so are they. I hope this makes a difference. This shouldn't happen to anyone else. I wouldn't wish this pain on my worst enemy."