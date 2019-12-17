 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
The Jonas Borthers have visited South Florida quite a bit in 2019.EXPAND
The Jonas Borthers have visited South Florida quite a bit in 2019.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Y100’s Jingle Ball Will Wrap Up a Fine Decade of Pop à la Miami

Patricia Cárdenas | December 17, 2019 | 11:14am
AA

The pop music of the 2010s was unpredictable and frustrating.

The decade began with Lady Gaga at her most shocking and iconic, later weaved through all of that dubstep and shuffling, eventually ran dry on material from Rihanna with the occasional outburst of work from Beyoncé, and all the while, Drake operated in his own lane and reinvented his sound time and again.

Elsewhere, Taylor Swift showed us her electropop cards and went full Billboard with the help of superstar producer Max Martin, and later collaborated with everyone’s favorite 80s-loving studio wiz Jack Antonoff. The Fun. frontman also spent the decade helping to share Lorde’s sophomore studio album Melodrama and Lana Del Rey’s greatest work yet earlier this year.

Related Stories

As we gear up to say goodbye to 2019, the year of “Old Town Road” and “Bad Guy,” we’ve been bombarded with twice as many lists, counting down all the highs and lows of both the year and the decade.

But this season is more than just the time of best-of lists and endless plays of Wham’s “Last Christmas” – it’s also Jingle Ball season. The pop music-oriented concert series serves as both a farewell – to the radio-ready hits that were thrown at our faces – and a hello to the fresh faces whose distinct brand of pop might just sweep us off our feet in the 2020s.

Resale Concert Tickets

Powered By
powered by Seats For Everyone SEE MORE

  • Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 / 6:30pm @ Miami Dade County Auditorium 2901 West Flagler Street Miami FL 33135
    2901 West Flagler Street, Miami FL 33135

  • Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 / 10:30pm @ The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater 1700 Washington Ave Miami Beach FL 33139
    1700 Washington Ave, Miami Beach FL 33139
    View more dates and times at this location >

  • Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 / 8:00pm @ The Funky Biscuit Royal Palm Place 303 SE Mizner Blvd Boca Raton FL 33432
    Royal Palm Place 303 SE Mizner Blvd, Boca Raton FL 33432

As the decade comes to a wrap, it may sound silly to say the best way to spend a December night is with Niall Horan, Ozuna, and the Jonas Brothers. But what else are you doing this Christmas season? That's why this year’s Y100 Jingle Ball has Miami written all over it.

Headlined by the Jonas Brothers, the event sees the return of the brothers, who played not one, but two South Florida shows as part of their comeback Happiness Begins tour. This includes their wild opening date at the AmericanAirlines Arena that proved the brothers are strong as ever. The Jonases had a great pop year overall with their hit singles "Sucker," "Only Human" and summer crossover hit "Runaway" featuring Daddy Yankee, Sebastián Yatra, and Natti Natasha.

Not only will the brothers lead the Jingle Ball right before Christmas, but they will also be taking over the Fountainbleau for a very Miami New Year’s Eve celebration.

One Direction alum Niall Horan will also be an act to look out for at the ball. Since the boyband’s hiatus, the Irishman has put out folksy-funky chivalrous, inoffensive pop. His latest single “Nice to Meet Ya” checks every mark on his book. Horan's slot here is also a reminder of how much he and his groupmates marked the decade for a newer generation of poptimists.

On the same theme of boy band stardom will be Latinx sensation CNCO – who had a major moment in 2016 with "Reggaeton Lento" – as well as L.A. five-piece Why Don't We.

Ozuna, one of the hottest stars of this decade's new wave of reggaeton, will be bringing his hits "Danzau" and "La Modelo" to this celebration, which will also feature appearances from singer-songwriters Zara Larsson and AJ Mitchell.. Hitmaker Khalid, who was also at 2018's Y100 Jingle Ball, will be returning for this year's edition.

Whether or not you are dying to see the Jonas Brothers take over South Florida again with a pack of guests, the Jingle Ball is more than just a concert: it’s a holiday celebration, and an encapsulation of the present mood of pop music as seen through a variety of genres and styles.

Whether you'll admit it or not, you danced to Top 40 all decade long. You might as well do it for one more night while the decade’s still here.

Y100's Jingle Ball. With Jonas Brothers, Niall Horan, Ozuna, and others. 7:00 p.m. Sunday, December 22, at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise, 954-835-8000; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $36 to $501 via ticketmaster.com.

 
Patricia Cárdenas is a Colombian-American arts and music journalist. She loves '80s pop, bike rides, and thrifting.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >