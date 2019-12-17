Y100’s Jingle Ball Will Wrap Up a Fine Decade of Pop à la Miami

The pop music of the 2010s was unpredictable and frustrating.

The decade began with Lady Gaga at her most shocking and iconic, later weaved through all of that dubstep and shuffling, eventually ran dry on material from Rihanna with the occasional outburst of work from Beyoncé, and all the while, Drake operated in his own lane and reinvented his sound time and again.

Elsewhere, Taylor Swift showed us her electropop cards and went full Billboard with the help of superstar producer Max Martin, and later collaborated with everyone’s favorite 80s-loving studio wiz Jack Antonoff. The Fun. frontman also spent the decade helping to share Lorde’s sophomore studio album Melodrama and Lana Del Rey’s greatest work yet earlier this year.

As we gear up to say goodbye to 2019, the year of “Old Town Road” and “Bad Guy,” we’ve been bombarded with twice as many lists, counting down all the highs and lows of both the year and the decade.

But this season is more than just the time of best-of lists and endless plays of Wham’s “Last Christmas” – it’s also Jingle Ball season. The pop music-oriented concert series serves as both a farewell – to the radio-ready hits that were thrown at our faces – and a hello to the fresh faces whose distinct brand of pop might just sweep us off our feet in the 2020s.

As the decade comes to a wrap, it may sound silly to say the best way to spend a December night is with Niall Horan, Ozuna, and the Jonas Brothers. But what else are you doing this Christmas season? That's why this year’s Y100 Jingle Ball has Miami written all over it.

Headlined by the Jonas Brothers, the event sees the return of the brothers, who played not one, but two South Florida shows as part of their comeback Happiness Begins tour. This includes their wild opening date at the AmericanAirlines Arena that proved the brothers are strong as ever. The Jonases had a great pop year overall with their hit singles "Sucker," "Only Human" and summer crossover hit "Runaway" featuring Daddy Yankee, Sebastián Yatra, and Natti Natasha.

Not only will the brothers lead the Jingle Ball right before Christmas, but they will also be taking over the Fountainbleau for a very Miami New Year’s Eve celebration.

One Direction alum Niall Horan will also be an act to look out for at the ball. Since the boyband’s hiatus, the Irishman has put out folksy-funky chivalrous, inoffensive pop. His latest single “Nice to Meet Ya” checks every mark on his book. Horan's slot here is also a reminder of how much he and his groupmates marked the decade for a newer generation of poptimists.

On the same theme of boy band stardom will be Latinx sensation CNCO – who had a major moment in 2016 with "Reggaeton Lento" – as well as L.A. five-piece Why Don't We.

Ozuna, one of the hottest stars of this decade's new wave of reggaeton, will be bringing his hits "Danzau" and "La Modelo" to this celebration, which will also feature appearances from singer-songwriters Zara Larsson and AJ Mitchell.. Hitmaker Khalid, who was also at 2018's Y100 Jingle Ball, will be returning for this year's edition.

Whether or not you are dying to see the Jonas Brothers take over South Florida again with a pack of guests, the Jingle Ball is more than just a concert: it’s a holiday celebration, and an encapsulation of the present mood of pop music as seen through a variety of genres and styles.

Whether you'll admit it or not, you danced to Top 40 all decade long. You might as well do it for one more night while the decade’s still here.

Y100's Jingle Ball. With Jonas Brothers, Niall Horan, Ozuna, and others. 7:00 p.m. Sunday, December 22, at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise, 954-835-8000; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $36 to $501 via ticketmaster.com.