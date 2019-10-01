Jonas Brothers Will Headline NYE Show at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Looks like the Jonas Brothers had a great time opening their reunion tour in Miami back in early August, because the trio of brothers is set to return to the Magic City to ring in 2020 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The family band will return to South Florida a couple of times before the end of the year, too.

Nine days before the brothers welcome 2020 at the Miami Beach hotel, the band will play a truncated set at Y100 Jingle Ball at the BB&T Center as headliners. The band will also bring its latest tour to the Sunrise arena about a month before Jingle Ball on Friday, November 15.

After a six-year hiatus in pursuit of solo music projects and fatherhood, the JoBros returned with their single "Sucker" in March of this year. The track shot to number one on the Billboard Hot 100, with the band's comeback album, Happiness Begins, topping the charts in its debut week back in June.

Riding on the success of the album, the Jonas Brothers announced their Happiness Begins Tour in early May. The jaunt represented their first tour as a band in a decade. The tour kicked off with a rowdy show at the American Airlines Arena on August 7 with cameos by “Runaway" collaborators Daddy Yankee, Sebastián Yatra, and Natti Natasha.

The Fontainebleau New Year's Eve party is one of the hottest tickets in Miami at the end of every year. Past performers have included everyone from an early-career Lady Gaga to Drake, with J Balvin and Alesso headlining last year.

Tickets for the JoBros' NYE show start at $299 for one general admission ticket, with packages including stage-side tables and cabanas available as well. All tickets include a premium open bar until midnight and are on sale now.

Jonas Brothers. 9 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-535-3283; fontainebleau.com. General admission tickets start at $299; VIP packages start at $5,000 via tixr.com.