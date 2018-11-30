The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Riptide Music Festival, with Sheila E., the Jacksons, Panic! at the Disco, 311, and others. It is the raw talent of Sheila E., whose given name is Sheila Escovedo, that cemented her place in the annals of music history for almost 35 years. With Prince, Escovedo pumped out hit after hit, including “Glamorous Life,” “A Love Bizarre,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” and “Erotic City.” “I wasn’t expecting to sing,” she says of the recording session with Prince for “Erotic City.” “He called me in the studio, and I thought I was playing percussion or drums, and he said he wanted me to sing a duet with him.” Prince saw something special in Escovedo, who went on to become a Grammy-nominated singer in addition to being an iconic percussionist in a field dominated by men. Friday, November 30, through Sunday, December 2, at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; riptidefest.com. Sheila E. performs Friday, November 30. Tickets cost $90 to $4,900.

Eons, Phaxas, and Dream Shore. This is the perfect weekend to catch up on some locally bred acts while everyone else is coming down off their tryptophan high and waiting to get stoned on Art Basel. At Gramps this Friday, explore the totally '80s electronic jams of Dream Shore. He'll perform with Miami synthpop duo Eons, which offers an amped-up, dreamy, and danceable live experience. Also on the stage will be DJ and producer Phaxas, who has crafted her own electronic sound and cohosts the weekly internet radio program Mashene, about women in electronica. 9 p.m., Friday, November 30, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669, gramps.com. Free.