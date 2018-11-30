The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Riptide Music Festival, with Sheila E., the Jacksons, Panic! at the Disco, 311, and others. It is the raw talent of Sheila E., whose given name is Sheila Escovedo, that cemented her place in the annals of music history for almost 35 years. With Prince, Escovedo pumped out hit after hit, including “Glamorous Life,” “A Love Bizarre,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” and “Erotic City.” “I wasn’t expecting to sing,” she says of the recording session with Prince for “Erotic City.” “He called me in the studio, and I thought I was playing percussion or drums, and he said he wanted me to sing a duet with him.” Prince saw something special in Escovedo, who went on to become a Grammy-nominated singer in addition to being an iconic percussionist in a field dominated by men. Friday, November 30, through Sunday, December 2, at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; riptidefest.com. Sheila E. performs Friday, November 30. Tickets cost $90 to $4,900.
Eons, Phaxas, and Dream Shore. This is the perfect weekend to catch up on some locally bred acts while everyone else is coming down off their tryptophan high and waiting to get stoned on Art Basel. At Gramps this Friday, explore the totally '80s electronic jams of Dream Shore. He'll perform with Miami synthpop duo Eons, which offers an amped-up, dreamy, and danceable live experience. Also on the stage will be DJ and producer Phaxas, who has crafted her own electronic sound and cohosts the weekly internet radio program Mashene, about women in electronica. 9 p.m., Friday, November 30, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669, gramps.com. Free.
Moe. Need to get out a little post-Thanksgiving frustration with some dorky dancing unencumbered by expectations? Get thee to Culture Room for some jam band tunes. Moe will be playing, and there will be little judgment and lots of chill vibes. The group of talented musicians formed in 1989, and its followers are known as "moe.rons." If that's not reason enough to head out this Friday night for a goofy party-time, we don't know what is. 8 p.m. Friday, November 30, at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net. Admission costs $35.
Willie Colón. If ever there were a time to support our Puerto Rican brethren, it's now. So catch Willie Colón, one of the most famous Nuyoricans ever. The salsa master and activist started out on trombone, but he's a master of his genre in all ways now. He is a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Grammy, has served as the chair of the Association of Hispanic Arts, and garnered plenty of honorary degrees. This accomplished talent will fill the Fillmore this Friday night to get some hips a-swaying in South Beach. 8 p.m. Friday, November 30, and Saturday, December 1, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $58 to $158.
Telekinetic Walrus, with Otto Von Schirach, Afrobeta, the Galactic Effect, and others. There's just something about Miami's trippiest electrified hip-hop act, Telekinetic Walrus. Maybe it's the uplifting and conceptual nature of the band's lyrics or the engaging performances, complete with homemade costumes. Maybe it's just that the group has that Miami magic. Whatever it is, be sure to catch Telekinetic Walrus' release party for the EP Options. TW will bring some heavy-hitting friends to the stage as well, including Otto Von Schirach, Afrobeta, the Galactic Effect, SunGhosts, and, straight from Atlanta, Dee Belvedere. Artist Chris Dyer will get your vibrations even higher and more colorful with live mural painting. 9 p.m. Saturday, December 1, at 2545 N. Miami Ave., Miami; telekineticwalrus.com. Admission costs $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
