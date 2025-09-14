Review: Pantera Delivers a Raw Show in West Palm Beach

iThink Financial Amphitheatre felt something close to grace when the opening chords of "Suicide Note Pt. II" ripped through the night air. The show's intensity was exactly what fans came for, with mosh pits breaking out on the amphitheatre’s muddy lawn. The setlist mixed iconic tracks like "Cowboys From Hell," "Mouth for War," and "5 Minutes Alone" with deeper cuts that rewarded the die-hards.
Ozzy Osbourne died in July, and Brent Hinds of Mastodon was killed in a motorcycle accident just last month. "The Prince of Darkness" was a mentor to Pantera — who performed at Black Sabbath's final concert, Back to the Beginning, in Birmingham, England. Anselmo took a moment during the set to dedicate a song to the "amazing fuckin' Osbourne." In fact, the band postponed several tour dates to mourn the loss of the British legend.
What's next for Pantera? They'll rejoin Metallica for the European leg of the M72 World Tour in May 2026.
Setlist
"Suicide Note Pt. I"
"Suicide Note Pt. II"
"Hellbound"
"5 Minutes Alone"
"Strength Beyond Strength"
"Mouth for War"
"Goddamn Electric"
"Becoming"
"I'm Broken"
"10's"
"I'll Cast a Shadow"
"This Love"
"Cowboys From Hell"
Encore:
"A New Level"
"Walk"
"Fucking Hostile"