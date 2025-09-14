 Review: Pantera Delivers a Visceral Show in West Palm Beach | Miami New Times
Review: Pantera Delivers a Raw Show in West Palm Beach

"The Heaviest Tour of the Summer" closed out at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre with Ozzy tributes and fan-favorite hits.
September 14, 2025
Image: Picture of Phil Anselmo of Pantera singing on stage.
Pantera played the last show of their "The Heaviest Tour of the Summer" last night in West Palm Beach. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/@micheleevephoto
It's hard to think of American heavy metal without thinking of Pantera. Their story is not for the faint of heart. This is a band that survived the onstage murder of guitarist and founding member Dimebag Darrell in 2004, the loss of his brother and drummer Vinnie Paul to heart failure in 2018, years of addiction, and fallouts between members. So when Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown, Zakk Wylde, and Charlie Benante took the stage last night in West Palm Beach for the final show of their The Heaviest Tour of the Summer, their presence stood as a testament to resilience and the enduring power of their music.
click to enlarge Pantera singer on stage in West Palm - Beach.
Phil Anselmo last night at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/@micheleevephoto
It's safe to say the nearly 20,000 fans at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre felt something close to grace when the opening chords of "Suicide Note Pt. II" ripped through the night air. The show's intensity was exactly what fans came for, with mosh pits breaking out on the amphitheatre’s muddy lawn. The setlist mixed iconic tracks like "Cowboys From Hell," "Mouth for War," and "5 Minutes Alone" with deeper cuts that rewarded the die-hards.
click to enlarge Two heavy metal musicians on stage.
The show's intensity was exactly what fans came for.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/@micheleevephoto
This has been a rough year for metal fans. Ozzy Osbourne died in July, and Brent Hinds of Mastodon was killed in a motorcycle accident just last month. "The Prince of Darkness" was a mentor to Pantera — who performed at Black Sabbath's final concert, Back to the Beginning, in Birmingham, England. Anselmo took a moment during the set to dedicate a song to the "amazing fuckin' Osbourne." In fact, the band postponed several tour dates to mourn the loss of the British legend.
click to enlarge Fans at a heavy metal show.
The setlist mixed iconic tracks like "Cowboys From Hell," "Mouth for War," and "5 Minutes Alone" with deeper cuts that rewarded the die-hards.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/@micheleevephoto
But no Pantera show is complete without their metal anthem "Walk," which closed out the night with fire and fury, proof that metal is far from dead and will outlast every tragedy thrown its way.

What's next for Pantera? They'll rejoin Metallica for the European leg of the M72 World Tour in May 2026.
click to enlarge Phil Anselmo of Pantera on stage in West Palm Beach.
After this last U.S. show, Pantera will join Metallica for the European leg of the M72 World Tour in May 2026.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/@micheleevephoto


Setlist

"Suicide Note Pt. I"

"Suicide Note Pt. II"

"Hellbound"

"5 Minutes Alone"

"Strength Beyond Strength"

"Mouth for War"

"Goddamn Electric"

"Becoming"

"I'm Broken"

"10's"

"I'll Cast a Shadow"

"This Love"

"Cowboys From Hell"

Encore:

"A New Level"

"Walk"

"Fucking Hostile"
Florencia Franceschetti, professionally known as Flor Frances, is the Music Editor at Miami New Times.
Michele Eve Sandberg is a nationally published event photographer and storyteller based in South Florida.
