Review: Sold Out Kaseya Center Flipped for Benson Boone

Whatever you might think of the quality of Benson Boone's recorded music, no one in attendance at last night's show could deny that the 23-year-old is a master entertainer. From the opening flip that kicked off "I Wanna Be the One You Call", the mustached muscle man went all out in each and every song. Whether he was tickling the ivories of a piano, high-fiving his delighted fans, or telling a between-song story with the cadence and comedic timing of a preacher at a mega-church, this is a showman who commands attention unlike few pop stars of his, or perhaps any, generation.
The night started with an unlikely opener for a pop star in 2025. Elliot James Reay is Gen Z and British, yet somehow channels Elvis Presley and Roy Orbison as he croons 1950s-style rock backed by a bassist and drummer. Those who got to their seats early screamed for Reay when he did a convincing cover of the Righteous Brothers' "Unchained Melody," showing off his pipes. But those fans screamed much louder when Reay asked a couple of times, "Who's ready to see Benson Boone?"
But the most impressive special effect was, of course, those crazy flips. "Does anyone ever get scared I'm going to miss a backflip? Raise your hand if you're scared. It's always the Moms that are the most scared," he joked. There were plenty of moms who laughed, and daughters. The room was possibly 80 percent female, with one being so smitten with the headliner that Boone commented that someone had thrown a bra at his feet. But that was as racy as the night ever got. Instead, there were songs about losing someone you love and another about cherishing your mother.
Setlist:
"I Wanna Be the One You Call"
"Wanted Man"
"Sorry, I'm Here for Someone Else"
"Man in Me"
"Drunk in My Mind"
"Slow It Down"
"Be Someone"
"Mystical Magical"
"Pretty Slowly"
"In the Stars"
"Let Me Go / There She Goes / Sugar Sweet"
"Take Me Home"
"Young American Heart"
"Mr Electric Blue"
"Car's Outside" (James Arthur cover)
"Momma Song"
"Love of Mine"
"Reminds Me of You"
"Beautiful Things"
"Cry"