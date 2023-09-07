Get Ready to Rock at the Black Keys' Record Hang

Miami is not really a "rock" town. Bands that typically sell out larger venues elsewhere in the country tend to skip South Florida or travel only as far as Orlando. It doesn't help that some of the Magic City's rock-friendly venues, like the Fillmore Miami Beach, are under threat. Here, DJs are much more prevalent, with the biggest names regularly spinning somewhere in the city.
With this in mind, intimate downtown club Floyd has decided to get creative, booking a pair of bonafide rock stars to play a unique DJ night. The venue will host Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, better known as the Black Keys, for the pair's Record Hang on Sunday, Sept. 24. They'll be joined by Miami native Jason Joshua, a Boriquen Latin-soul singer and self-proclaimed "voz de oro" ("golden voice"), along with musician/producer/DJ/label head El Michels, formerly of Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings and currently a touring member of the Keys. They're promising "body moving heavy grooves and arcane vinyl 45s" all night long. The band has already hosted Record Hang parties in Paris, London, Mexico City, and Nashville.
Vinyl nights aren't new territory for the folks behind Floyd, located adjacent to its big-sister venue, Club Space. It's previously hosted listening parties for the likes of LDC Soundsystem, and Space's owners recently collaborated with Bar Lab to open Jolene, a sound room located nearby.
Proudly hailing from Akron, Ohio, Black Keys are also not novices when it comes to spinning wax. Carney has held down a radio residency on Sirius XMU since 2012, and his Serious Boredom shows range from blues and punk to international cuts. He and Auerbach are better known for their distinctive style of revivalist bluesy garage rock that launched them to international acclaim in the late 2000s. Formed as a duo in 2001, they toured the states for years in a junky minivan (mythologized on the cover of their 2011 record El Camino) until breaking through with Brothers in 2009. Thanks to the Grammy Award-winning single "Tighten Up," which was in a lot of car commercials and football promos back in the day, they became standard-bearers for a classic rock sound that was quickly disappearing as EDM, hip-hop, pop, and R&B came to dominate the culture.
Even so, the Keys are still a big enough deal to top the charts and play arenas. Their Danger Mouse-produced 2014 record, Turn Blue, topped the Billboard 200 chart upon release, and the pair's last visit to South Florida was in 2022 at iThink Financial Amphitheatre with Band of Horses and Early James. Before that, they played the BB&T Center (now FLA Live Arena) on a coheadlining tour with Modest Mouse in 2019. Take this gig at Floyd as an opportunity to get some close contact with actual rock stars.
The Black Keys Present Record Hang. With Dan Auerbach, El Michels, Patrick Carney, and Jason Joshua. 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $20.39 via dice.fm.